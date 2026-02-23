Why North Carolina’s Fight Pleased Hubert Davis

The North Carolina Tar Heels took exception to their blowout loss earlier this week, defeating the Syracuse Orange 77-63 on Saturday.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on the Tar Heels' effort.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“We just kept emphasizing finding a way to put a good four-minute stretch together, and we were able to do that," Davis said.

Seth Trimble was instrumental during that stretch, recording seven points, one assist, and one steal, which was the driving force to an 8-0 spurt. Davis explained the importance of the senior guard in that moment.

“And it was really led by Seth [Trimble], his ability to get downhill offensively. From a defensive standpoint, he was able to get in pass lanes and get steals, and we were able to get out in transition," Davis explained. "And then from there, we just continued to get better, but it was really the start of Seth. I thought Seth [Trimble] led us when we were tied at 44.”

"No, I did. He led us. Didn't feel him in the first half and in the second half his presence was felt," Davis continued. "I felt like he was huge for us. Getting downhill, driving to the basket, being able to score, finish. He got steals, so he also led us defensively getting steals and deflections and that allowed us to get up into the fast break and hit a couple more free throws. We would have had even better numbers. And so, really proud of Seth's effort in the second half."

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Coming off an embarrassing loss on Tuesday, the 55-year-old head coach made sure that his players were prepared to battle on Saturday.

“One of the things that I talked with them before the game was about finding a way," Davis said. "Whatever happens out there on the floor, we have to find a way to box out, to get stops, to make the extra pass, to take care of the basketball, and to dominate points in the paint."

“So that was a constant thing that I communicated to them in the huddle, was that we have to continue to find ways," Davis continued. "And so, I would say that today we just kept trying to find ways, and at the end, we were able to break away and extend the lead and get a really good road win against a very good Syracuse team."

