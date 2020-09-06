SI.com
Predictions Change for Five-Star PG Skyy Clark; UNC Favored Over Kentucky

Quierra Luck

Seems like Roy Williams made a significant impression on SI-All American and elite point guard, Skyy Clark. It's been reported that the two have met within the last week over Zoom.

Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans has flipped his prediction and the five-star will choose North Carolina over Kentucky.

Evans has a 91% accuracy rate.

Early August, Clark announced his top 8 choices, North Carolina, Oregon, USC, Kentucky, UCLA, Michigan, Memphis, and HBCU (Historically Black College/University) Tennessee State.

"I have decided to cut my recruitment down to my final 8 schools which I feel will help me best attain my goals on and off the court. Some very hard decisions had to be made but here is my final 8 right now. God bless"

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 18th overall for the class of 2022, No.2 in Tennessee, and No. 1 at his position.

In addition to North Carolina, Clark has received offers from Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Georgetown.

Ultimately, Clark is focused on his junior year and hoping coaches see more than just his scoring ability,

At the next level, I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I’m at my best with the ball in my hand creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I’m hoping more people will notice that next season.

The point guard position for Williams comes with responsibilities beyond just setting up the play; leadership, tenacity, and maturity are qualities that Williams requires when selecting the leader for his team. Clark seemingly embodies those traits and has room for growth. 

