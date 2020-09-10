Five-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Top Four; UNC Makes the Cut

Five-Star point guard, Skyy Clark, announced his top four Thursday afternoon on his twitter account; the four include, North Carolina, Memphis, Kentucky and UCLA.

Seems like Roy Williams made a significant impression on SI-All American and elite point guard, Skyy Clark. It's been reported that the two have met within the last week over Zoom.

In his recent blog post with SI-All American, Clark had this to say about his meeting with Williams,

"I recently had a call with North Carolina, it was great. My whole family was on with Coach Roy (Williams) and Coach (Steve) Robinson. Coach Roy was just telling us stories and we all had a great conversation.

He told me about Jacque Vaughn and how when he coached him at Kansas he won academic accolades and how great a player he was at the same time.

It was inspiring."

The Tennessee native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Northridge, CA. He has since recently transferred to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clark is currently ranked 13th overall for the class of 2022, No. 3 at his position of a combo guard and No. 1 in Tennessee.

Ultimately, Clark is focused on his junior year and hoping coaches see more than just his scoring ability,

At the next level, I see myself as a point guard but can play both positions, depending on what is needed. I think I’m at my best with the ball in my hand creating for myself and others. People tend to focus on my scoring a lot, but my passing ability is up there with my scoring too. I’m hoping more people will notice that next season.

The point guard position for Williams comes with responsibilities beyond just setting up the play; leadership, tenacity, and maturity are qualities that Williams requires when selecting the leader for his team. Clark seemingly embodies those traits and has room for growth.

Last week, Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans flipped his prediction and the five-star will choose North Carolina over Kentucky.

Evans has a 91% accuracy rate.

On the other hand, Director of Basketball Scouting for 247Sports, Jerry Meyer, stated that the Heels were nowhere near landing the star and Clark is heading to Kentucky.

Where Clark ends up will be beneficial to his career and family; Its a huge choice for an 18-year-old. Clark has ended all interviews concerning recruitment and has decided to focus on the schools at hand to ensure the right decision is made without distractions.

