When Life Becomes Bigger Than Sports

Day 2 of no sports: Apparently, plants like water.

We're all suffering, and we're all pretty bored. It's crazy to think about how much of our culture is dependent on people we deem as superheroes; athletes who seem to be perfect human specimens and live the life we only dream of. And now COVID_19 is stopping them from playing?! So you mean to tell me LeBron James is human? No way.

Selfishly, we want sports back; we need sports back. It's a way of life, a way to escape the realities that we face. Sports are black and white. Strict rules and guidelines that have been around for decades and rarely get changed. It's the one constant in life we can count on. A place of refuge, the one place where no matter your race, religion, or political stance, if you hate Duke, we're family... at least for those three hours. Sports is simple. There's no thought behind it.

Sports....

In the last couple of days, I've tried to take in everything that's been going on, trying to process a global pandemic. Global? Like... everywhere? How can a country, better yet a world so far advanced, advanced enough to humanize robots, not be prepared for this? Who dropped the ball? Who made the world stop? With so much information and new reportings, who do you believe, am I safe outside my house, can I stay home with the kids while they're out of school? Can I even afford to be home? This pandemic exceeds far beyond a sickness; financially, most of us weren't even prepared.

As the week kept going on and every sporting event began to cancel, I started to wonder how could anyone be so focused on sports right now? We have no toilet paper! Forget about Rudy Gobert! How can something so small as sports make the world... stop? But the more you talk to fans, you understand the escape of it all lies behind a jersey with your favorite colors. Sports that proves everything is ok.

The one thing that was going to take our mind off of an unfamiliar sickness is now gone. One can understand the frustration with people in governing positions to make these calls, but the people in those jerseys are humans, most of them just kids and to have them risk their lives for our entertainment isn't in their contract nor are they obligated to.

During this time, I ask that everyone stop and reevaluate who they are and slow down a bit. I know this virus came at the worst possible time, and I also understand the ramifications of it being present, but maybe just maybe, we can take this opportunity and breathe. Love on our family, reassess life decisions or perhaps relax and unplug. There's no bracket or Duke deep tourney run to stress you out right now... chill.

But also please take COVID-19 seriously and understand that your health has the utmost importance. Make sure you're washing your hands, limiting the things you touch, and you're getting tested if you experience any symptoms. If you need further advice on what to do or what the symptoms are, please check the CDC website for more information and protocol.

Sports will be back, and I don't know about you, but watching the NBA in the summer sounds kind of cool to me. Things will get back to normal, but right now, be safe. And if you're anything like me, you're going to have a heck of a story to tell 25 years from now about the day sports stopped.