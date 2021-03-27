BasketballFootballOther SportsSI.com
Sterling Manley Announces Plans to Transfer

Redshirt junior has struggled with injury
North Carolina big man Sterling Manley will transfer and finish his college career elsewhere.

The redshirt junior made the announcement on Twitter Friday, saying, “First I want to thank God for allowing me to live my dreams and play basketball at the University of North Carolina. I have enjoyed my time here. The relationships I’ve developed are priceless. My teammates will always be my brothers and I will always be a Tar Heel. My journey has been a little different but with God, the great staff here at UNC, and my awesome family I have been able to persevere and continue to live my dream. I’ve been blessed to have four years at the University of North Carolina and it has been nothing short of amazing but with lots of prayer and the guidance of my family I’ve decided to take my talents and move elsewhere after I graduate this year.”

Manley arrived in the same recruiting class as Garrison Brooks, but he struggled with injury, missing all of the 2019-20 season. He was able to return to the court for the first time in nearly two years for the regular season finale against Duke and also saw time at the end of blowouts in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

Manley did not take part in Senior Day ceremonies, but, after Brooks and the rest of the class of 2021 received their framed jerseys, Manley joined them at center court to pose for photos and salute the crowd. He will have two years of eligibility left. 

