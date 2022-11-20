Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title

Tar Heel fans may have went to bed upset following UNC football's frustrating loss to Georgia Tech, but basketball and field hockey made up for it on Sunday.

Congratulations to the UNC field hockey team for its 2-1 victory over Northwestern and winning its 10th national championship, now crowning the most titles in NCAA history. Erin Matson scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds after Northwestern tied it at one in the final period.

The men's basketball team finally played like the No. 1 team in the country in an 80-64 wire-to-wire win over James Madison. Senior center Armando Bacot looked like his true self, dominating in the paint for a 19 point, 23 rebound double-double, his first of the season and career high in boards.

The Tar Heels played their best game all season and finally earned the statement win the team has been waiting for. JMU was a good opponent winning its previous four match ups by an average margin of just under 49 points, but UNC, who is now 4-0, held the Dukes to a season low 64 points.

The women's team also moved to 4-0, this time in its first tight game of the season. After dominating their last three opponents, the Tar Heels survived JMU 76-65. The game was a back and forth affair with 14 lead changes, and UNC trailed at halftime for the first time all year. The Tar Heels also found themselves in foul trouble with Kennedy Todd-Williams fouling out and Alyssa Ustby and Destiny Adams playing with four in the fourth.

Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels to victory with an explosive 20-point second half. She scored 13 in the fourth alone and finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. Eva Hodgson also had a good day hitting four of eight three-point attempts in an 18 point performance.