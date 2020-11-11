SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

Shawn Krest

North Carolina received seven first-place votes in the 2020 Operation Basketball ACC Preseason media vote. The Tar Heels were picked fourth overall in the conference, behind Virginia, Duke and Florida State. Carolina was one of five teams to receive first-place votes.

2020-21 ACC Predicted Order of Finish

School, Points

1. Virginia (97), 2214

2. Duke (34), 2146

3. Florida State (15), 1973

4. North Carolina (7), 1933

5. Louisville (2), 1693

6. Syracuse, 1234

7. Miami, 1223

8. NC State, 1149

9. Georgia Tech, 1147

10. Clemson, 1057

11. Virginia Tech, 794

12. Notre Dame, 769

13. Pitt, 635

14. Boston College, 404

15. Wake Forest, 229

First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters

North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was selected as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. A second-team All-ACC honoree last season, Brooks also earned the 2020 ACC Most Improved Player Award. Named to the national watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, Brooks averaged 16.8 pppg and a team-high 8.5 rpg last season. He led the ACC in scoring in conference play at 18.8 ppg and was second in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (.535).

This is the second time in three years that a Tar Heel has earned preseason Player of the Year. Luke Maye was honored in 2018.

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Brooks was also named to the first-team Preseason All-ACC, with a league-high 137 votes. This is the seventh year in a row that a Tar Heel has been named to the first team.

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Three Tar Heels also received votes in Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year. Caleb Love was third in the voting, with nine. Day’Ron Sharpe received six votes and RJ Davis three.

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Points

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

UNC started a completely different secondary against Duke than it did for the opening game of the season. Cam'ron Kelly discusses how the unit has handled attrition and adversity and stuck together

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Sam Howell remained in the game against Duke until late in the second half, despite the lopsided score. Mack Brown explains his policy on when to pull his starters

Shawn Krest

North Carolina to Start Season at No. 16

For the 15th straight season, UNC starts the year ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels will open the year at No. 16 in the preseason poll. Only two ACC teams start the year ahead of them.

Shawn Krest

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Duke came into the UNC game with the nation's two best pass rushers, but Carolina shut both of them down. Mack Brown explains how the Tar Heels beat the pass rush and protected Sam Howell

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Mack Brown was proud of the way UNC bounced back from a loss at Virginia to beat Duke, saying it was important not to let a loss beat them twice.

Shawn Krest

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wasn't ready to crow about beating Duke. "I can't say anything. I've lost to them twice. I'm 2-2 against them." But he discussed the game plan and how it changed after the Heels got an early lead

Shawn Krest

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest