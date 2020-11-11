Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

North Carolina received seven first-place votes in the 2020 Operation Basketball ACC Preseason media vote. The Tar Heels were picked fourth overall in the conference, behind Virginia, Duke and Florida State. Carolina was one of five teams to receive first-place votes.

2020-21 ACC Predicted Order of Finish

School, Points

1. Virginia (97), 2214

2. Duke (34), 2146

3. Florida State (15), 1973

4. North Carolina (7), 1933

5. Louisville (2), 1693

6. Syracuse, 1234

7. Miami, 1223

8. NC State, 1149

9. Georgia Tech, 1147

10. Clemson, 1057

11. Virginia Tech, 794

12. Notre Dame, 769

13. Pitt, 635

14. Boston College, 404

15. Wake Forest, 229

First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters

North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was selected as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. A second-team All-ACC honoree last season, Brooks also earned the 2020 ACC Most Improved Player Award. Named to the national watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, Brooks averaged 16.8 pppg and a team-high 8.5 rpg last season. He led the ACC in scoring in conference play at 18.8 ppg and was second in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (.535).

This is the second time in three years that a Tar Heel has earned preseason Player of the Year. Luke Maye was honored in 2018.

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Brooks was also named to the first-team Preseason All-ACC, with a league-high 137 votes. This is the seventh year in a row that a Tar Heel has been named to the first team.

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Three Tar Heels also received votes in Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year. Caleb Love was third in the voting, with nine. Day’Ron Sharpe received six votes and RJ Davis three.

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Points

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1