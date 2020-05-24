The Last Dance is Over: What Now?

Today is Sunday, May 24, 2020. The first Sunday in six weeks that doesn’t culminate in two episodes of The Last Dance.

In a Spring devoid of all the typical trappings of the sports schedule – March Madness, The Masters, NBA Playoffs, the beginning of the MLB season – The Last Dance has been the one constant, must-see sports viewing opportunity.

In the slot where we would normally be watching Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, and Jessica Mendoza bring us Sunday Night Baseball, The Last Dance has filled a major void in our yearning sports hearts (although, if you’re interested, tonight ESPN debuts Lance, a documentary about Lance Armstrong, at 9:00 ET / 8:00 CT).

The Last Dance is over, so what do we do now?

First off, we should be thankful. Rarely does a piece of art come along that captures our collective attention the way The Last Dance has. Director Jason Hehir and his crew beautifully orchestrated the show.

Second, we should reflect upon our own lives. Anytime you find yourself moved by a piece of work, be it a book, or movie, or song, or sports, or a combination of those things, you should take something away from the experience. So, dear reader, how will your life change from what you watched? Will you be more dedicated to something or someone? Will you be more disciplined? Will you try something new?

Third, we should remember that none of us are perfect. Michael Jordan is a well-respected man. I’d go so far as to say a well-revered man. But he is certainly not without flaw or fault. Even he would say that. But he, just like everyone else, deserves the opportunity to not be judged by his worst moments. I have my own foibles, you do as well. I, too, don’t want to be judged by my worst moments. The goal is that we don’t stay as we are, but we constantly work towards becoming the best versions of ourselves. To be human is to be imperfect. The lesson here: have grace for others and have grace for yourself.

Fourth, we should reminisce. If you were alive during the Bulls’ run, what was going on in your life? Who were you close to? Did you watch the games? Where? Who with?

Fifth, to the Carolina Family: What an honor it is that the greatest basketball player of all time is a Tar Heel. Michael Jordan bleeds Carolina blue. Not to mention the wonderful byproduct that The Last Dance will likely serve as a great recruiting tool for Coach Williams and his staff.

I’d love to hear your answers to some of the questions posed above. Send me an email at isaacschade@gmail.com. Maybe you could even discuss them over dinner with some friends. Here, I’ll even give you a conversation starter: What is your favorite Michael Jordan memory?

In a time when we haven’t been able to physically gather, Michael Jordan once again captured the attention of the nation and brought us together all the same.