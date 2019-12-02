This Week in Carolina Basketball: Dec. 2

Getting you set for this week in North Carolina basketball with a quick look ahead at the Tar Heels' schedule and games of interest in the ACC and around the nation.

Looking Back

Carolina 2-1 at Battle 4 Atlantis

Well, what to make of that?



One game was meh, one game was the worst offensive performance of the season and one was easily the best offensive performance of the season.

The sky was falling and the sun would never come up again for some Tar Heel fans after a miserable outing against Michigan, then suddenly, there was light at the end of the tunnel after Carolina found its rhythm in a win over Oregon.



Pair that with the fact that the Wolverines, who took care of Gonzaga on Friday, might be pretty darn good, and the Tar Heels can leave the Bahamas feeling optimistic.

Yes, the offense still needs a ton of work, and yes, the defense still needs to tighten up its pressure, but Carolina showed that both can function at a high level with the potential to be even better.

Getting two wins without needing dominance from Cole Anthony was huge, as Armando Bacot posted double-doubles in both, including a dominant 23-point, 12-rebound, 6-block performance vs. Oregon.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, vs. Ohio State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

KenPom Prediction: 54 percent chance of victory.

This one looked like a good matchup in the preseason, and it's gotten even better as Ohio State has dominated on its way to a 7-0 start, including a 76-51 destruction of Villanova.

Led by forward Kaleb Wesson (12.7 points, 9.3 rebouns), the Buckeyes rank second nationally in defensive efficiency and will look to slow the Tar Heels down to their pace with a defense that packs in and doesn't allow opponents to score inside the arc.

Freshman point guard D.J. Carton (10.4 points, 2.9 assists) is off to a solid start and should make for a fun matchup with Cole Anthony.



Sunday, at Virginia, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

KenPom Prediction: 30 percent chance of victory.



The Carolina offense has a long way to go before heading to Charlottesville and not long to get there.

Virginia is doing what it always does, but to this point, has been defending at the highest level of Tony Bennett's tenure, with opponents averaging 40.3 points and shooting 28.8 percent from the field.

Vermont, which got a superhuman effort from Anthony Lamb, is the only team to crack 50 points, while Syracuse and James Madison were held to 34 before Maine's 26-point effort.

Mamadi Diakite (13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Jay Huff (10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds) make up quite the front line.

Player to Watch

After recently getting fully healthy for the first time since last January, Leaky Black wasn't himself vs. Michigan and left Friday's game vs. Oregon with a sprained foot and didn't return.



It's a disappointing setback for Black, who had a solid 9-point, 7-rebound outing against Alabama on Wednesday while also handing out two assists.



If Black is hobbled or sidelined, it could be a major blow for the Tar Heels, who would be without their backup point guard, best perimeter defender and a Swiss Army Knife who can affect the game in several ways.



On Friday, it was a K.J. Smith who stepped into his role, playing 9 minutes with 2 assists and 1 turnover. If Smith can provide that if he's called upon, it would be a huge positive for Carolina.

Numbers to Know

2 — Number of times Brandon Robinson set a new career high in scoring, posting 12 points vs. Michigan and 13 against Oregon.

40.5 — Percentage of its own missed shots Carolina is rebounding, giving the Tar Heels opportunities at second-chance points. As the offense continues to iron things out, these easy buckets are vital.

339 — Carolina's national ranking — out of 353 teams — in defensive turnover rate, as the Tar Heels are forcing them on just 15.1 percent of opponents' possessions.

1949 — The last time Carolina opened a season without scoring 80 points in its first seven games.

ACC Viewing Guide

Tuesday

Michigan at No. 2 Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 1 Duke at No. 3 Michigan State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday

No. 7 Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Notre Dame at No. 5 Maryland, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wisconsin at N.C. State, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2)



Friday

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 9 p.m. (ACC Network)



Saturday

N.C. State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. (ACC Network)



Sunday

Clemson at Florida State, 2 p.m. (ACC Network)

National Viewing Guide

Wednesday

Penn at No. 22 Villanova, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)



Thursday

Furman at No. 18 Auburn, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday

No. 14 Arizona at No. 19 Baylor, 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 24 Florida at Butler, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at No. 25 Xavier, 5 p.m. (FS1)

No. 21 Colorado at No. 4 Kansas, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday

No. 8 Gonzaga at No. 23 Washington, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 13 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)