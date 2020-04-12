AllTarHeels
Santa Clara Transfer, Trey Wertz, Announces Commitment to Notre Dame

Quierra Luck

Today was decision day for Trey Wertz, and it seems it did come home but not as close as you think. Wertz did join the ACC family but it wasn't Carolina, instead he chose Notre Dame. 

On HoopStateNetwork Instagram live, Wertz told Rod Bridges, how hard it was to tell Roy Williams 'no',

"A lot of people thought I was coming back to Carolina or Virginia because I was homesick; it really had nothing to do with that. It was just kind of style they play; I just felt it didn't fit me anymore. Obviously, I knew when I made that move, I knew it would be some higher majors to come after me, but I had no idea it would be like it was. A lot of people thought I was going to go to Carolina or Virginia being a Charlotte kid and growing up a Carolina fan. It was hard to tell Roy Williams 'no,' but I had to do what was best for me, and that was Notre Dame."

Before his decision today, the Charlotte native told 247Sports that his final school choices were Notre Dame, North Carolina, Arizona, and Butler. The only school Wertz has visited was North Carolina during his sophomore year in high school. The 6'5 shooting guard is transferring as a traditional sophomore from Santa Clara; He will have to sit out a year. During his time with the Broncos as a Sophomore, Wertz has averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point range. 

