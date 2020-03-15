AllTarHeels
UNC AD Cunningham Addresses the Impact of COVID-19 on UNC Athletics

Quierra Luck

This week has been an absolute whirlwind surrounding the global pandemic of COVID-19. NCAA canceled the tournament and individual universities have stopped all athletic activities, extended Spring Break and moved all classes online. With professional athletes contracting the virus, people need answers and Carolina is trying their best to get ahead with as much information as possible. UNC Athletic Director, Bubba Cunningham sat down with Jones Angell, UNC play by play announcer, and gave details concerning students athletes future and the dedication to keeping them safe. 

"Locally we have suspended all athletic activity. No competition, no recruiting, no games, no practice and so we are trying to figure that out. And we are also in the middle of a health crisis. We have this pandemic that is going on worldwide, so obviously we have to take the health and safety of our student-athletes, our staff, our coaches --- first and foremost that's what we are worried about."

"Now we have to make some decisions for the University. Are students going to come back to campus? Are dorms going remain open? All those things, the University --- and thanks goodness we have such good leadership. We have the leading epidemiologist in the country. We have the leading infectious disease doctor in the country. So I feel great that we are making really solid decisions that will be helpful in our community, but it is something that does have a significant impact on a daily basis."

Athletically, three NBA players have contracted the virus, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood; these three have made it a reality for the dangers it poses for not only athletes but personnel, refs, and fans who are all in close proximity. 

Please take COVID-19 seriously and understand that your health has the utmost importance. Make sure you're washing your hands, limiting the things you touch, and you're getting tested if you experience any symptoms. If you need further advice on what to do or what the symptoms are, please check the CDC website for more information and protocol. 

