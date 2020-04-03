UNC AD Named to NCAA Men's Basketball Committee

The NCAA has officially announced UNC Athletic Director, Bubba Cunningham, will be joining the Division I Men's Basketball Committee. In his ninth year, Cunningham will be the first Tar Heel AD to join the committee,

"Representing the University of North Carolina and the ACC on the NCAA men's basketball committee is truly an honor and something I look very much forward to when things settle down and we can get back to managing games again," Cunningham said. "The NCAA tournament has proven over and over to be the NCAA's greatest event and one of the premier sporting events in the world. We all felt badly for the teams who were unable to compete this year, but I also felt for Dan Gavitt and his staff at the NCAA, for whom the championship is a year-long commitment, and (Duke Athletic Director) Kevin White, the current chair, and the members of his committee, who came within days of announcing the field and organizing another great tournament."

Cunningham joining the committee is based on his stellar resume during his tenure at UNC. The Heels have won 13 national championships and 21-7 in NCAA Tournament play. He began his professional career at Notre Dame in 1988, Cunningham would serve as theAssociate Athletics Director for finance and facilities and Associate Director of Athletics for external affairs during his 14 year tenure with the Irish.

"As the AD at North Carolina, I've been fortunate to see first-hand the level of dedication and purpose the committee members have each year to make sure the players, coaches, administrators and fans of all 68 teams have the best experience possible," says Cunningham. "I look forward to serving that mission as well."



Cunningham has been one of the more active AD's speaking towards student-athlete safety during COVID-19. His coaches have sung his praises for doing everything he can to make sure families are safe and athletes have everything they need.