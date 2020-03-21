UNC AD on Senior Eligibility, 'Have to do what's Fair and Right'

"I definitely think it's the right thing to do. The spring sports that didn’t get to play, I would grant everybody a year of eligibility. I think everyone should get an extra year because you didn't get a year to compete. I think I would adjust the scholarship limits by one year. The senior class, you can add that on to the NCAA limit for next year for scholarships if they came back. The following year you'd revert back to the NCAA limit. I think over time you could work that out by offering aid to the incoming class for the class of ‘21-22. To me there's complications to it. I don't want to make it that simple but I think that is the right and fair thing to do for students.”

That was UNC AD Bubba Cunningham's resolution to the question looming over the NCAA's head "Are seniors granted an extra year of eligibility?"; the problem is, it's a problem harder to solve probably than what it's worth. It's easy to think you alter roster size for a year and extend aid to returning seniors, but what about incoming freshmen? If we take a look at UNC's incoming class, Walker Kessler, RJ Davis, Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, and Puff Johnson, all four and five-star prospects, in no way do you potentially bench any of these players for a returning senior; no matter how much you love Brandon Robinson.

This will do more harm than good, trying to recapture a season that fans and the higher-ups have to take as a loss. Understandably, Seniors lost out on what was and the possibility of a postseason, but if it comes to a rippling impact of hurting HS seniors who lost so much more. Also, if seniors cant return to their starting point, is it worth it?

AD Cunningham and a host of other ADs, however, disagree with that stance and want to find a way to correct the unexpected. The NCAA released this statement earlier in the week,

"The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II, and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate."

What are your thoughts? Would you want to see returning seniors?

