UNC Basketball Recruiting: Cameron Boozer Prowess Getting Out of Hand
It's understandable why UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis won't concede Cayden and Cameron Boozer to archrival Duke — or anyone else — just because the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star twins' father is former Duke national champion and two-time NBA All-Star big man Carlos Boozer.
Davis and his staff entered the race for both twins in May 2023. A year later, each continues to mention the Tar Heels as persistent suitors.
They've reiterated the possibility of going their separate ways after high school. But that doesn't mean they're against attending the same college, as the on-court chemistry they've forged as lifelong teammates has the potential to power a national championship run at the next level.
As for their current level of competition in premier Nike EYBL action, Cayden and Cameron Boozer have led Nightrydas Elite to a 5-1 record through the first two legs of a five-session grassroots season that culminates at Peach Jam in July. And they've done so while collectively dominating the top of the league leaderboards in points, rebounds, and assists.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound phenom forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has the No. 1 scoring average at 25.5 points per game. That's impressive, yet not quite as jaw-dropping as his 14.8 boards per outing, six more than No. 2 on the list.
Moreover, Cameron Boozer is in a three-way tie for second in the assists column at 5.0 per game, trailing only his brother.
In addition to his league-leading 6.2 dimes per game, Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard boasting a No. 17 composite ranking in the class, is chipping in averages of 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Due in large part to the beyond-their-years Boozer twins, Nightrydas Elite currently leads the 38-team EYBL with its averages of 83.5 points and 19.5 assists, and the squad ranks No. 2 at 29.5 boards per game.
EYBL play resumes this weekend with Session 3 tipping off in Indianapolis on Friday.
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, who haven't named finalists, account for almost a quarter of the UNC basketball coaches' nine-deep 2025 offer sheet.
