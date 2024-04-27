Son of Duke Champ Says UNC Basketball Keeps Pushing for Visit
Their father is 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, a 13-year NBA forward and two-time All-Star following his prolific three-year college career. Despite that tie to the other side of the game's greatest rivalry, the UNC basketball recruiters remain in the hunt for the Columbus High School (Fla.) standout Boozer twins, five-star forward Cameron Boozer told the media this weekend.
In fact, as On3's Jack Pilgrim reported, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound polished phenom even listed the Tar Heels alongside Duke, Miami, and Florida as the four programs most active in what could be a package-deal recruitment.
"They offered me a little while back, but they've been active ever since they offered me," Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, confirmed about the Tar Heels' pursuit of his services and those of brother Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty guard boasting a five-star rating and No. 17 composite ranking. "I think they offered me last year during EYBL.
"They want to get us up for a visit and that they're super interested in us."
Together, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer comprise one-fifth of the 10-deep 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet. All other eight targets on that list, including several at both Boozer twins' positions, are also five-stars ranking inside the top 20 in the cycle.
Thus far, none of them have committed anywhere or eliminated Hubert Davis and his staff from contention.
