UNC Basketball Staff Among Most Active Recruiting Son of Duke Legend

Like his brother, Cayden Boozer has noticed a persistent UNC basketball pursuit.

UNC basketball recruiting target Cayden Boozer / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Boozer, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, recently mentioned that the UNC basketball recruiters are pushing for him to visit Chapel Hill. But the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward isn't the only five-star Boozer twin at Columbus High School (Fla.) sitting on the Tar Heels' 2025 offer sheet.

And on that note, both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty guard boasting a No. 17 composite ranking, have reiterated time and again that they're not necessarily a package deal.

As for the latest update in the Cayden Boozer sweepstakes specifically, he told League Ready over the weekend that the UNC basketball staff stands alongside Duke, a couple of home-state hopefuls, and Arkansas as the suitors he hears from on a regular basis these days.

"The schools that have been contacting me the most this whole recruiting process have been Duke, Miami, Florida, UNC, Arkansas now since [John Calipari left Kentucky]," Boozer explained. "Those are mostly the main schools that have been talking to me lately."

The 16-year-old backcourt whiz then reconfirmed that his Blue Devil genes — both parents graduated from Duke — in no way guarantee he'll end up in Durham.

"Obviously, there's a Duke tie," he said to League Ready. "But I mean, my decision is my decision. It's not my dad's or anyone's. It's my decision. It's what I have to do for myself and my future...Being a point guard, you have to have a coach that you have a good relationship with and can trust you making decisions on the floor...

"I want to go to a winning culture."

Cayden Boozer added that he has no timeline in mind.

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.