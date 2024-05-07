UNC Basketball Staff Among Most Active Recruiting Son of Duke Legend
Cameron Boozer, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, recently mentioned that the UNC basketball recruiters are pushing for him to visit Chapel Hill. But the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward isn't the only five-star Boozer twin at Columbus High School (Fla.) sitting on the Tar Heels' 2025 offer sheet.
And on that note, both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty guard boasting a No. 17 composite ranking, have reiterated time and again that they're not necessarily a package deal.
As for the latest update in the Cayden Boozer sweepstakes specifically, he told League Ready over the weekend that the UNC basketball staff stands alongside Duke, a couple of home-state hopefuls, and Arkansas as the suitors he hears from on a regular basis these days.
"The schools that have been contacting me the most this whole recruiting process have been Duke, Miami, Florida, UNC, Arkansas now since [John Calipari left Kentucky]," Boozer explained. "Those are mostly the main schools that have been talking to me lately."
The 16-year-old backcourt whiz then reconfirmed that his Blue Devil genes — both parents graduated from Duke — in no way guarantee he'll end up in Durham.
"Obviously, there's a Duke tie," he said to League Ready. "But I mean, my decision is my decision. It's not my dad's or anyone's. It's my decision. It's what I have to do for myself and my future...Being a point guard, you have to have a coach that you have a good relationship with and can trust you making decisions on the floor...
"I want to go to a winning culture."
Cayden Boozer added that he has no timeline in mind.
ALSO READ: Duke Now Contesting UNC for No. 1 Recruit
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.