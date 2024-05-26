Where UNC Basketball Talent Sits on NBA Draft Consensus Big Board
If Harrison Ingram wanted to return to the UNC basketball program for his senior campaign, he has until the NCAA-imposed deadline on Wednesday to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and retain his college eligibility.
But the 21-year-old plans to remain an early entrant. Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team selection in his lone season with the Tar Heels after transferring from Stanford and the only UNC product with a realistic shot to get drafted this year, made that clear at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month.
And his current stock suggests he's on track to hear his name in the range where he'd probably land at least a two-way contract.
According to Rookie Scale's latest update to its 2024 NBA Draft Consensus Big Board, Ingram ranks No. 36 among all the draft prospects. The consensus algorithm weighs input sources that "include ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, Yahoo, Tankathon, For the Win, CBS, No Ceilings, NBA Big Board, and dozens of other boards/mocks from #DraftTwitter and other scouting outlets."
The No. 36 overall pick belongs to the Indiana Pacers (via the Toronto Raptors).
At the combine, Harrison Ingram measured 234 pounds and only 6-foot-5 barefooted, but with a 8-foot-7 standing reach and 7-foot wingspan.
As a full-time starter for a formidable UNC basketball squad that finished atop the ACC standings and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, he averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals.
