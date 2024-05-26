Cayden Boozer Pays Attention to Success of Two UNC Basketball Guards
UNC basketball remains among the five most active suitors in the Cayden Boozer sweepstakes, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard told Zagsblog's Sam Lance on Saturday after shining for Nightrydas Elite (Fla.) alongside twin brother and fellow Tar Heel target Cameron Boozer at Nike EYBL Session 4 in Kansas City.
At No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Cayden Boozer is one of the most coveted backcourt talents in his class due in large part to his unselfish playmaking qualities and undeniably confident demeanor. That's not to mention his solid frame, clutch gene, and ever-improving outside shot.
The other four programs the five-star says he currently hears from the most are Arkansas, Kentucky, Miami, and of course, once-presumed frontrunner Duke, where his father, Carlos Boozer, won a national championship in 2001 before enjoying a 13-year NBA career as a two-time All-Star forward.
But unlike Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound five-star who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and better fits the mold of their dad when it comes to size and position, Cayden Boozer understandably focuses more on how the guards operate for the programs recruiting him the hardest.
Despite similar offer sheets, there's no guarantee the Boozer twins are a package deal.
"They have a lot of good guards," Cayden Boozer noted to Lance about the loaded UNC basketball collection for next season, particularly reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis and rising sophomore floor general Elliot Cadeau. "RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, all those guards are really good. They help their guards play well, and they produce a lot of wins because of those guards.
"So, I feel like it's a great playstyle for a guard."
And Cayden Boozer, who hasn't named finalists or specified a timeframe for his decision, seems fond of UNC head coach Hubert Davis, although neither Boozer twin has locked in plans for a visit to Chapel Hill.
"He's just a great coach, a good person to talk to," the 16-year-old sensation explained to Lance in recounting the chats he's had with Davis. "He's one of the best coaches in college right now, so it's always good to talk to him, a coach like that."
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, who received offers from Hubert Davis and his crew last May, were among the first to land on what has grown into a 14-deep 2025 UNC basketball wishlist.
