UNC Basketball: Intriguing Center Hears From Tar Heels
UNC basketball has reached out to at least two 2026 big men in the roughly 36 hours since the first direct-contact period began for rising high school juniors this weekend.
The first to report a call from the Tar Heels was Germantown High School (Miss.) five-star Sam Funches. He ranks No. 14 overall and No. 1 among centers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
At No. 36 overall and No. 4 at the position, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Allmond doesn't rate quite as high as Funches. But like Funches, Allmond has popped up on the UNC basketball recruiting radar.
On Saturday night, the 6-foot-10, 205-pound Allmond told Recruits Zone that the Tar Heels are among the more than a dozen schools that he has heard from directly thus far. As is the case with Funches, also on Allmond's list of interested recruiters is one of UNC's nearby ACC rivals in NC State.
Allmond is a versatile giant averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit while shooting 45.5 percent beyond the arc. That's despite playing up a grade in the 17U division.
He recently updated his recruitment in a chat with On3's Jamie Shaw, noting that he already boasts a long list of high-major offers and has visited two of his ACC suitors in Virginia and NC State.
"I want to go to a school that allows me to be me," Latrell Allmond explained. "Of course, I want to play early, but I am going to buy into what the coach's game plan is for me. That is going to be something we look at as we go through the process, their plan for me. But once I get to school, I’m going to trust the process.
"I'm big on defense. That is probably something people don’t know about my game, but I love playing in transition and being able to get stops."
For now, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has extended an offer to only one 2026 talent: Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer.
