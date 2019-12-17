HeelsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Cole Anthony Undergoes Arthroscopic Procedure; Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

Brant Wilkerson-New

North Carolina will be without Cole Anthony for at least the next month.

According to the university, the star freshman underwent an arthroscopic procedure for a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on Monday and will miss an estimated 4-6 weeks.

"Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” Roy Williams said in a release. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Anthony, who averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.6 assists over the Tar Heels' first nine games, accounted for nearly one third of Carolina's field goal attempts before sitting out Sunday's loss to Wofford.

His absence came as a surprise, as it was announced several hours before tipoff that he would miss the game with a sore knee.

Without Anthony or backup ballhandler Leaky Black, the Tar Heels turned to former walk-on K.J. Smith and freshmen Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris as primary ballhandlers.

The offense ran more smoothly at times as Carolina racked up 17 assists on 23 field goals, but the Tar Heels ultimately missed Anthony's ability to create shots for himself and others as they were unable to rally past the Terriers.

The Tar Heels (6-4) travel to Spokane, Wash. to meet No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday before traveling to Las Vegas to take on UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

On a four-week recovery, Anthony would miss six games if he's available to return for the Jan. 18 game at Pittsburgh.

Carolina visits N.C. State on Jan. 27.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mack Brown Press Conference: Talking Military Bowl, His First Year on the Job and More

Brant Wilkerson-New

Here's what the Tar Heels coach had to say in Monday's meeting

Brant Wilkerson-New

Coby White played for Team CP3, yet some fans had thoughts on him taking a photo with Chris Paul…

Mack Brown Isn't Going Anywhere (Except to Make Another ESPN Appearance)

Brant Wilkerson-New

The UNC coach says other staffs are putting false information out about him as the Tar Heels succeed on the recruiting trail.

UNC Isn't a Good Team Right Now And Showed Why Down the Stretch in Loss to Wofford

Brant Wilkerson-New

The Tar Heels couldn't get out of their own way in the attempted comeback.

The Tar Heels were ranked for 104 straight weeks.

Brant Wilkerson-New

The Tar Heels were ranked for 104 straight weeks.

PHOTOS: UNC's Comeback vs. Wofford Falls Short

Brant Wilkerson-New

Photos from the Terriers victory the Tar Heels

WATCH: Roy Williams Talks Playing Without Anthony and Black, Confidence and More After UNC's Loss to Wofford

Brant Wilkerson-New

The coach said he found out on Saturday morning that he would be without two starters.

Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek and K.J. Smith Discuss UNC's Loss to Wofford

Brant Wilkerson-New

Hear from the Tar Heels after their home loss to the Terriers.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wofford at Carolina

Brant Wilkerson-New

Live analysis, observations, photos and video from Carmichael Arena.

UNC's Anthony, Black Out Indefinitely With Injuries; Manley Out For Season

Brant Wilkerson-New

The Tar Heels bad luck with injuries continues with the loss of two starters.