AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Rewatch: UNC Turns Up the Heat Verses UCLA in Las Vegas Invitational

Quierra Luck

With this year's ACC and NCAA Tournaments cancelled, and essentially zero sports. Let's do some flashbacks of various games throughout UNC's most recent basketball history.  There's no special method to this, just enjoying some fun times of Carolina Basketball. 

Recap: UNC is facing UCLA in the Las Vegas Invitational. Your starting five is Coby White, Kenny Williams, Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Nassir Little. 

How long have we been waiting to see this UNC team?

UNC defeated UCLA in a heated battle in Las Vegas. UNC showed grit, persistence, and hustle in a dramatic comeback fashion during the second half out scoring UCLA 53-32. The usual suspects, Coby White and Nassir Little, continued to show why UNC's freshmen run the court. With the senior experience on this team, you would think they're leadership would be consistent, but this Freshmen class has taken the reigns of this team and lead them every night.

Here are four things that lead UNC to victory:

  1. Kenny Williams
    1. I know he seems quiet and at times, his presence can fade to the background if you're not paying attention but despite not shooting much the last few games, Williams has made sure that defensively and through assists (Monday night against St. Francis he had a career-high of 9) he helped his team to victory. But tonight, Williams showed up and hit big helping UNC to its first lead in the second half. Williams ended up finishing the night with 15pts, 6ast, and 4rbds, a tremendous difference from the previous night against Texas with only 2pts.
  2. Coach Williams played small
    1. I think its time we give up the thought that is a "UNC Big". Fans have been spoiled the last few years with the likes of Kennedy Meeks, Brice Johnson, Tyler Hansbrough, and Isaiah Hicks, grabbing down rebounds and showing a sense of dominant pressure in the paint, but this year, Coach might be in for a little more work and it likes like he's adjusting. Throughout the Vegas tournament, UNC bigs, Sterling Manley and Garrison Brooks, had a combined 13pts and 15rds... in two games. In the final minutes against UCLA, decided to go small with Little, Maye, White, Williams, and Johnson, allowing Little the ability to breathe and use his agility to create space and points. White, was well... White.
  3. Turnovers and Defense
    1. Yesterday, UNC had 17 turnovers, tonight? 6. Think that pretty much summed that up
  4. 5 UNC players finished in double figures
    1. Coby White 19, Luke Maye 16, Kenny Williams 15, Cam Johnson and Nassir Little 14. With the ball moving around, each player was able to dominate. Besides White, most of the team found their swag in the second half around the 18min mark.

UNC has the ability to compete but it's going to take 110% every single time. This was UNC's first test aganist a ranked team and proved that they can hang with the big dogs... with a little work. This team is only going to get better as the season progresses and I don't think its just the players adjuting to each other and their lineup but also Coach Williams. He's without his usual suspects and now relying on new people to step up in old shoes; and while no one player can replace the likes of Berry, Pinson, Paige, Meeks and Johnson, these new kids on the block can add their own swag and claim a new identity of UNC basketball. They can win; the question is, do they have the will to.

Also, can we get KJ more minutes? (Sidenote: He has not received more minutes via the future)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. 

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Flashbacks: Did Nassir Little Make the Right Choice?

In the spirit of UNC flashbacks, let's dive into Nassir Little career and his commitment to UNC. Did he make the right choice with UNC?

Quierra Luck

Mitch Trubisky's Career in Question as Bears' Bring in Nick Foles

The Bears have quite the conundrum heading into the 2020-2021 NFL season with two incredibly talented quarterbacks eyeing for the starting position. How did Trubisky get into such a sticky situation?

Quierra Luck

Ryan Switzer Calms Disgruntled Steeler Fans 'I Can’t Wait to Put My Best Foot Forward'

Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer is seemingly going through a tough transition with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off an injury, Switzer hopes to prove fans wrong.

Quierra Luck

UNC Commit, RJ Davis, Adds Mr. New York Basketball to a Stellar HS Career

McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand, Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and now Mr. New York? If you weren't excited about RJ Davis before, you are now.

Quierra Luck

ACC Releases Bracket of the Top 64 Players in the Last 50 Years

ACC has released a bracket of the top 63 players in the ACC over the last 50 years. Fans debate whether or not they got it right.

Quierra Luck

No. 9 Prospect in NC DeAndre Boykin Verbally Commits to UNC

Mack Brown has landed yet another 4 star to his roster for the incoming class of 2021.

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Tre Boston Receives Contract Extension with Carolina Panthers

In his seventh season, Tre Boston gets the job security he wanted and deserved

Quierra Luck

Former Tar Heel Alex Miller On How Coaches Are Handling COVID-19 and Athlete Concerns

College sports have taken a hit everywhere. Alex Miller dives into what coaches are going through and how they're preparing their athletes for something they've never thought possible.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Football, 'We are Living in Unprecedented Times. Take Care of your Family'

No truer word has been spoken. We have never seen anything like this and honestly, the reality of it is still unbelievable.

Quierra Luck

ACC Cancels All Athletic Activities For Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Tuesday morning, the ACC officially canceled all athletic spring activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Quierra Luck