North Carolina - Kentucky Gameday Open Thread

North Carolina closes the non-conference schedule with the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland against Kentucky.

The game against the Wildcats came from a last-minute opponent switch. The Tar Heels were originally scheduled to face Oddly, the change didn’t come from a team dropping out due to positive tests. Instead, it the two games flipped opponents to "more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences."

On paper, the move is good for UNC, who drops unbeaten, No. 20 Ohio State in favor of Kentucky, who is off to a 1-4 start, its worst in 35 years.

Kentucky is trying to work six freshmen into its lineup and has struggled with chemistry.

That probably sounds familiar to the Tar Heels, who are working in six freshmen of their own. Carolina has started off 4-2, with losses to Texas and Iowa.

The Tar Heels have had a habit of falling behind early in games, forcing second-half comebacks. The Heels, who have two freshmen point guards in Caleb Love and RJ Davis, have struggled with turnovers and outside shooting. Carolina shot just 2-of-15 from three and turned it over a quarter of the time in its last game, a comeback from an early double-digit deficit to NC Central to win by six.

Kentucky has seen similar problems while losing four straight, including home losses to Richmond and Georgia Tech. The Wildcats shot 0-for-10 from three against the Spiders and also had 3-of-21 and 5-of-23 nights from three during the losing streak.

Usual suspects for starters: Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Caleb Love

North Carolina with two long three attempts on the first possession. Not the type of shots Roy Williams wants. Carolina down early, 4-0.

UNC battles back with four points in the paint. Then Kentucky hits a three and gets a transition layup. UNC shooting just 2-of-7, down 9-4 at the under 16.

Kentucky can't miss. 3-of-5 from three, 7-of-9 overall, up 17-8 and looking to become the latest team to go up double-digits on the Heels. And a runner in the paint does it. 19-8 Wildcats.

And Carolina responds with seven straight, including its first three (by Walton) after four misses. At the under 12, it's 19-15.

Sharpe with a very ill-advised three attempt with UNC trailing 20-17.

Now Brooks takes an ill-advised three. UNC 1-of-7 from outside.

We hit the under eight with UNC down 25-22.