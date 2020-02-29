Who Got Next: UNC Heads Up North to Syracuse

Coming off a strong win against NC State at home, UNC looks to take their success on the road as they head to face off with Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange.

As the season winds down, the Heels are looking for consistency and chemistry to build off sweeping the Wolfpack for the season. With Christian Keeling and his long twos, Garrison Brooks and his dominant inside presence, Carolina looks to revitalize the last leg of their season and hopeful for a miracle run in the ACC tourney and sneak into the postseason. Senior guard, Brandon Robinson, has been repeating the same sentiment the last two weeks, "We're not your typical last-place team, we can go up against anyone."

Who: Syracuse Orange

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Date: 2/29/2020

Time: 4 pm EST

Watch: ESPN (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander)

Listen: Tar Heel Sports Properties (Jones Angell and Eric Montross) and UNC 390

The facts on this afternoon's match-up:

Carolina (11-17, 4-13) vs. Syracuse (16-12, 9-8)

Carolina is 8-4 when playing on February 29, including wins 1984, 2004, 2012, and 2016 (over Syracuse in Chapel Hill).

Both teams are coming off midweek wins. The Heels defeated NC State, 85-79, and Syracuse defeated Pitt.

Carolina's win over State snapped a seven-game losing streak. The second-longest losing streak in team history.

Carolina is 12-4 all-time against Syracuse, including 8-1 since the Orange joined the conference. The Heels have won the last eight meetings.

The Tar Heels are 3-1 against the Orange in the Carrier Dome.

Coach Roy Williams is 9-4 against Syracuse, including 1-2 at Kansas and 8-2 at UNC.

The last time they met February 26, 2019, in Chapel Hill, UNC 93, Syracuse 85.

Player Notes: