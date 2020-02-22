As game time approaches, here's everything you need to know about the must win game for UNC.

Who: Louisville Cardinals

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Date: 2/22/2020

Time: 4pm EST

Watch: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

Listen: Tar Heel Network (Jones Angell, Eric Montross) and XM 390

Officials: Mike Eades, Brian O'Connell, Tim Clougherty

Game 27, here's what you should know:

Carolina has lost six consecutive games, all of which were ACC opponents since January 2002. Carolina heads to Louisville 3-12 in the ACC and 10-16 overall. Carolina is half-game behind Wake Forest for the final spot. Carolina has lost six games by three points or less in its last 11 games. Those games include 79-76 to Clemson in OT, 79-77 at Virginia Tech in double OT, 71-70 to Boston College, 98-96 to Duke in OT, 64-62 to Virginia, and 77-76 at Notre Dame. Louisville is 22-5, 13-3 in the ACC. The Cardinals 13-3 start in the ACC is their best record since joining the conference in 2014. Louisville is a half-game ahead of Duke and FSU for first place in the ACC. Carolina is 15-6 against Louisville. Carolina is 2-4 against the Cardinals in Louisville (2-2 in the KFC Yum! Center). UNC has won the last two times the teams have played in Louisville. Roy Williams is 8-3 against Lousiville as UNC's head coach. This will be their 22nd meeting. Last time these two teams met was the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, March 14, 2019, where Tar Heels defeated the Cardinals, 83-70.

Notable Players: