Watch: Coach Williams Discusses Plan of Attack for Cardinal's Jordan Nwora

Quierra Luck

As game time approaches, here's everything you need to know about the must win game for UNC.

Who: Louisville Cardinals

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Date: 2/22/2020

Time: 4pm EST

Watch: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

Listen: Tar Heel Network (Jones Angell, Eric Montross) and XM 390

Officials: Mike Eades, Brian O'Connell, Tim Clougherty

Game 27, here's what you should know:

  1. Carolina has lost six consecutive games, all of which were ACC opponents since January 2002.
  2. Carolina heads to Louisville 3-12 in the ACC and 10-16 overall.
  3. Carolina is half-game behind Wake Forest for the final spot.
  4. Carolina has lost six games by three points or less in its last 11 games. Those games include 79-76 to Clemson in OT, 79-77 at Virginia Tech in double OT, 71-70 to Boston College, 98-96 to Duke in OT, 64-62 to Virginia, and 77-76 at Notre Dame.
  5. Louisville is 22-5, 13-3 in the ACC.
  6. The Cardinals 13-3 start in the ACC is their best record since joining the conference in 2014.
  7. Louisville is a half-game ahead of Duke and FSU for first place in the ACC.
  8. Carolina is 15-6 against Louisville.
  9. Carolina is 2-4 against the Cardinals in Louisville (2-2 in the KFC Yum! Center). UNC has won the last two times the teams have played in Louisville.
  10. Roy Williams is 8-3 against Lousiville as UNC's head coach.
  11. This will be their 22nd meeting.
  12. Last time these two teams met was the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, March 14, 2019, where Tar Heels defeated the Cardinals, 83-70.

Notable Players:

  1. UNC's Cole Anthony: The freshman guard is averaging 20.2 points over the six games since his return from an 11 game absence due to injury. Anthony's average is the highest in the nation by a freshman and is on pace to be the highest ever by a Tar Heel - previous record held by Tyler Hansbrough at 18.9ppg.
  2. UofL's Jordan Nwora: The junior guard is having his best season with the Cardinals. He has led in scoring the 20 of 27 games. Nwora is second in the ACC in scoring (18.2ppg). His 491 points in his first 27 games are the fourth most by any UofL player in the last 20 years. Nwora has scored in double figures in 23 games. 
