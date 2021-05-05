North Carolina Offers Two Class of 2022 5-Star Forwards

Things have slowed down in UNC basketball recruiting news since the initial flurry of activity immediately following the end of the season. However, Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have extended offers to two class of 2022 forwards in the past several days.

Jalen Washington

The first offer came on Sunday, May 2, to 6’9”, 210-pound power forward Jalen Washington. Washington is a five star power forward (although ESPN lists him as a center) from West Side High School in Gary, Indiana.

He ranks 20th nationally in the 247 Sports Composite, while also being the fourth ranked power forward and the top recruit in the state of Indiana. 247’s own ranking has Washington at 22nd nationally and the same rankings as the composite both positionally and at the state level. ESPN ranks Washington 27th nationally, fifth positionally (again, with the centers) and second in Indiana.

In addition to Carolina, Washington holds 12 other known Division I offers: Alabama, DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, and Stanford.

247’s Brian Snow had these words to say about Washington:

“Has ideal combination of size, length, skill and athleticism at the forward position. Has a huge wingspan and great hands, A new age power forward with tremendous upside. Can make shots from three, score down low or create off the dribble, A do-it-all player. A tremendous rebounder and someone who should be able to defend all over the court. He has to continue to get stronger and more consistent with his motor, but the physical tools and skills are there for him to be an elite prospect.”

Chris Livingston

For the second offer, which came on Monday, May 3, Coach Davis went one state east from Jalen Washington, to LeBron James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. This offer went to top-10 class of 2022 prospect, Chris Livingston. Livingston is a five-star small forward from Buchtel High School there in the Akron area. The 6’6”, 190-pound junior also holds offers from Akron, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee State, and UAB.

In terms of ranking, in the 247 Composite, Livingston is fourth nationally, the second small forward, and number one in Ohio. The 247 ranking and ESPN ranking have him at sixth nationally and also at second positionally and first in the state.

Jerry Meyer, of 247 Sports, says of Livingston:

“Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic. Loves to attack the rim. Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives. Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement. Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi positional defender.”

Wrap-Up

UNC has now offered 10 total players in the class of 2022. In addition to Livingston and Washington, the others are (alphabetically) Jaden Bradley, De’Antre Green, Mark Mitchell, Dereck Lively, Nick Smith, Justin Taylor, Isaac Traudt, and Jarace Walker.

Who all (if anyone) from this group will become a Tar Heel? Stay tuned to All Tar Heels for all your basketball recruiting news. We’ll keep you up to date on Jalen Washington and Chris Livingston as their recruitment progresses.

