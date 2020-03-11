ACC Tourney: UNC Blow Out Hokies, 78-56

UNC takes round 1.

If you watched the game today, then you saw a flicker of traditional Carolina Basketball, if not well, you missed one of the best games this team has possibly played all year. The Tar Heels defeated the Hokies, 78-56, clearing the way for them to meet Syracuse in round 2.

Garrison Brooks shined per usual with a team-high of 20 points and 4 boards; Cole Anthony accompanied him with a quiet 10 points but 8 solid rebounds. But it was senior shooting guard Brandon Robinson who played lights out that gave UNC their edge; Robinson finished with 17 points and knocked down 5-6 from behind the arc.

Robinson spoke about the intensity he brought tonight,

I'm just fired up. I get another opportunity to put this jersey on. It is my senior year, and I don't want it to end, and just our fans were doing a great job tonight. It felt like a home game, and I just love being here.

A home game indeed. Carolina blue bled in the stands today, reflecting the advantages of having an ACC Tournament just 45 mins away. Fans have stuck it out with this team and not once gave up cheering for them when they needed it most.

It's good to have the fan support" Robinson said, "They were getting into the game, and they were getting loud, and they made it difficult for the other team to hear their offensive sets because every time down the court they were calling plays and looking over at their bench, so it was good to disrupt their communication.

Coach Williams credited the movement of the ball and the one thing that will almost guarantee a win, more than one guy scoring.

"I was trying to remember what we -- we shot 7-13 from three and B-Rob's five of six, and then Andrew made one from downtown Greensboro at the end, so that's probably better than any game we shot this year. But Garrison has been effective inside, and I thought Armando was effective inside. He had four offensive rebounds, 11 total, so we did have a little bit.

Christian's been really shooting the ball really well and didn't make any in the first half. I think he made one in the second half or something, or no, maybe he made one late in the first half. But we did have a lot of guys that got involved, and that usually is the best team when you have more than one guy scoring."

UNC has some time to rejuvenate before the face the Orange Wednesday at 9:20 pm; A team they just beat two weeks ago by 13 points at the Carrier Dome.