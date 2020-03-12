UNC Announces Suspension of Athletics Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UNC has announced plans to suspend athletic activity:

Carolina Athletics will immediately suspend athletic-related activities, including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice in accordance with the ACC's decision Thursday afternoon.

"There is so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and things are changing so quickly nationally, that the ACC's decision is appropriate at this time,'' said athletic director . "We know this makes a significant impact on students because there is such a limited time to compete in college. We particularly empathize with our seniors and teams who have worked so hard and are competing for national championships. The health and safety of our students, coaches, staff, fans and visitors is our priority. We appreciate everyone's understanding during this challenging time."

In case you haven't read the headlines, the NCAA Tournament has been canceled.