Roy Williams on His Relationship With Coach K, 'We Don’t Get Together and Sing Kumbaya'

Quierra Luck

If you were hoping for candles and circle of hand holding, you might be at the wrong party with the head coaches of two of the greatest programs in college basketball. During his press conference before the last game of the season against Tobacco Road rivalry, Duke, Coach Williams went into detail about his relationship with Coach K and it's exactly what you would expect from two powerhouse coaches. Williams spoke of respect, general conversation and the love of basketball. 

“Before the game, I say good luck. After the game, I say congratulations. Then I do it again the second time. We talk at conference meetings. If there’s an issue in college basketball, he and I talk about it a lot, because we have that much respect for each other. He called me a couple months ago about something else related to college basketball. If there’s a big issue or something we’re concerned about, we talk about it. Because it is complete and total respect. Complete."

"I’ve said this before, guys. We don’t get together, put our hands together and sing Kumbaya, God almighty."

"It’s working your butt off for your school, with your team, with your program. He doesn’t play golf. So I don’t get to see him like I do Tubby Smith or Lon Kruge. If we’re together on a Nike trip—I haven’t been on the last several, and he hasn’t either—when I go, (the coaches) play poker at night. He doesn’t play. I play. But I don’t think you have to do those kind of things. If it relates to basketball, I have total confidence in his look on things, and if I’m confused, I’ll call him. I think it’s probably the other way around. But in the offseason, guys, I’m either working, I’m with my family or I’m teeing it up. I’m not inviting him to my birthday party. He’s not inviting me to anything going on with his family. We see each other on the road. We always talk, but I think it’s a healthy relationship.”

Video courtesy of Inside Carolina

