The Concept of ‘Stacking Days’ for Bill Belichick, Tar Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team has played two games — showing the entire college football world what its capable of... for now, at least.
UNC has not exactly lived up to the anticipation and hype everyone built upon for the past several months, and once the season opener came around against Head Coach Sonny Dykes and TCU — it all crashed, all of it — the floor was raised up high, but then fell. The Horned Frogs handed the Tar Heels a 34-point beatdown inside Kenan Stadium on Labor Day night.
One term that Head Coach Bill Belichick likes to use is "stacking days," an idea that emphasizes the continuous progress and improvement that have been made. And so far, the progress has been, well, small... but there have only been two games, of course.
When UNC faced Charlotte on the road, ultimately capturing Belichick's first college win, it looked a lot better; however, the team was playing an inferior opponent and managed to put up just 20 points.
If the team hosting was any other school, for example, Appalachian State, then UNC's chances of losing and starting the season out 0-2 were quite high because multiple times throughout the contest its performance was sloppy.
Each Game Is an Opportunity for UNC To Keep on Stacking
For UNC, in a year with a big-time head coach who has won eight total Super Bowl rings, the stakes are much higher than last season's, without a doubt.
Although considering many factors from the roster having 70 new players, a coaching staff that is still learning how to mesh and a quarterback that transferred in from the Sun Belt Conference (where the competition is a lot different than what is on UNC's schedule), it makes sense why its record is not 2-0. Hence, Belichick's term of "stacking days."
Richmond is the next opportunity, then UCF on the road and following that, Clemson at home, plus California on the West Coast.
The Tar Heels have a lot of chances to settle into a groove, one that allows them to make tweaks to what is not working. Whether it's the run blocking, not missing any tackles on defense (a huge concern so far), or the play-calling by the Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!