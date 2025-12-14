Three Questions for North Carolina This Offseason

This offseason has been a quick turnaround for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they aim to retool for 2026 and beyond. Friday kick-started that process with the firings of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

With the hectic offseason already underway , here are a few questions for North Carolina, heading into 2026.

Who Will the Tar Heels target at Offensive Coordinator?

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The aforementioned offensive coordinator vacancy is now at the forefront of priorities for North Carolina.

Under Kitchens, the Tar Heels' offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

If North Carolina wants any chance of flipping the script next season, the offense must perform at a competent level.

Who Should North Carolina Start at Quarterback?

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Quarterback play was simply not good enough for the Tar Heels this season, with Gio Lopez completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

North Carolina landed four-star quarterback Bryce Baker last offseason, but he was inherited by the current regime. This offseason, the Tar Heels signed four-star quarterback Travis Burgess. Lopez, Baker, and Burgess will most likely compete for the starting job during offseason programs.

The dynamics of Lopez's struggles, Baker's lack of recruitment by this current front office and coaching staff, and Burgess's status as a target since Bill Belichick's arrival make this a polarizing development to keep tabs on.

Is North Carolina Wasting its Time with Belichick?

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels hiring Belichick last offseason was supposed to supply a winning culture and consistent habits. The only consistent habit North Carolina developed was losing. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Belichick is not going to magically change his mindset and process after one bad season in a new place. He will continue to go about his business the same way he has done throughout his career, except now, he is simply not good enough to elevate the personnel and scheme.

Next season could look very similar to 2025, and if that ends up being the case, North Carolina's front office will be thinking to themselves, 'Why did we just cut ties and start over for 2026?'

