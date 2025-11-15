Caleb Wilson Discusses Late Start, Defensive Strides in Postgame
After North Carolina's 97-51 victory obver NC Central on Friday night, Caleb Wilson discussed UNC’s defensive improvements and the challenges of a 9 p.m. start, offering insight into the Tar Heels’ mindset following their latest win.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
Here is a partial transcript.
On getting his first career double-double…
You know, I mean, I'm excited, you know, it was fun. I tried to be as efficient as I could today, and it worked. You know, seven for seven for eight. So, you know, it was a great game. But on to the next.
On what he did to prepare for the 9 p.m.
Like, I just go to sleep. That was my preparation. You know, put the game down, drink a bunch of water and go to bed.
When are you sleeping?
Like during the day, like after shoot around you got to get eight to 10 (hours). I usually try to get closer to 10, and then I try to take a nap before the game. And you know, that's pretty much what I do. You know, I feel like sleep is very important.
After the Radford game, Henri (Veesaar) was in here saying the defense was horrible tonight. You guys blocked more shots than you had in the first three games combined. How would you assess how you guys did on that?
I think we did good. I let 22 (Ramondo Battle II) get off to too much of a start in the first half, so I had to lock in on that. But I think we did good. You know, it only get better, and just got to be more physical and limit teams to tough shots.
On playing with another big man as skilled as Henri Veesaar and the chemistry between them…
He's a great player. And, you know, we just talk a lot and communicate, you know, throughout the season or not, the season, the preseason. You know, we often talked about what we were good at. We often talked about what we see we can get from each other.
You know, me being really athletic and him being able to play like a stretch kind of position. And so let's all just come through communication. And you know, here, he's tall, athletic, just like me, and it's all about being unselfish and trusting your guy.
