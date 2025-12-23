Why UNC Possesses the Best Offensive Trio in the Country

The North Carolina Tar Heels had not been at full strength for much of the season. On Saturday, the college basketball world witnessed how good the Tar Heels could be when the entire roster of players is available.

Senior guard Seth Trimble made his return to the lineup after missing nine games with a fractured forearm. In his first game back from injury, Trimble scored 17 points while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

That robust production is something that North Carolina has been desperate for over the last two months. During the span, the Tar Heels have been overly dependent on Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to carry the load offensively.

While those two players continued to lead the team in points and rebounds this past weekend against Ohio State, North Carolina now possesses a clear third scoring option in Trimble.

With that being said, how good is North Carolina's trio of Wilson Veesaar, and Trimble?

Does North Carolina Possess the Best Big 3 in the Country?

Despite not all three playing together in over a month, Trimble, Veesaar, and Wilson seamlessly fit together.

North Carolina needed a guard who could score and facilitate simultaneously. Trimble offers both as he can beat defenders off the dribble and also take advantage in transition, which benefits the Tar Heels' frontcourt players.

The last piece to the puzzle for North Carolina was the point guard position. Forwards and centers are somewhat dependent on service from guards. Wilson is capable of creating off the dribble, but his ceiling becomes exponentially higher when he can play off the ball.

The freshman forward has been double-teamed virtually every time he touches the ball, but if he can catch the ball deeper in the paint, he is more likely to score at will. Additionally, Trimble's ability to shoot from the perimeter forces defenders to stay honest in their assignments.

This opens up everything, which opens up an abundance of space for Veesaar, who will exploit opposing teams for doubling Wilson.

This was evident in the Tar Heels' 71-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday, as the three players accounted for 54 of North Carolina's total points . To maximize an elite frontcourt, a guard with elite offensive potential is necessary. The Tar Heels finally have the capability of deploying that style of play each and every game.

Each player complements each other's strengths perfectly, which makes this one of the most dangerous trios in the nation.

