AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Cancels All Athletic Activities For Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Quierra Luck

Tuesday morning, the ACC officially canceled all athletic spring activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The decision comes unanimously after all 15 participating colleges moved to suspend all athletic events in the wake of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement released by the conference."

Regarding refunds:

Men’s Basketball Tournament
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament should be directed to the point of purchase. For fans who purchased through ACC schools, contact the respective school ticket office directly. For purchases via secondary ticket market providers, please contact those vendors directly.

Baseball
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship should be submitted to knights@charlotteknights.com.

Softball
All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Softball Championship, please contact the Louisville ticket office.

The ACC/NCAA are still looking into the possibility of granting another year of eligibility for seniors. 

No word yet on how this impacts football spring season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Noel III 'We All Love Basketball but that comes Secondary to Protecting People We Love'

Former Tar Heel and current G-League Coach, David Noel III, reflects on the first moments of COVID-19 impacting sports and what that immediately meant for his first season as a coach.

Quierra Luck

ACC Coaches Team Up Together to Spread Awareness of COVID-19

Local ACC coaches are assisting the government in making sure the state of NC adhere to the rules put in place concerning COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

UNC QB Sam Howell Spring Break Work Outs With Teammates and Signees

Despite a suspension in UNC athletics, QB Sam Howell found some help from his teammates to stay warmed up for the upcoming season.

Quierra Luck

UNC AD Cunningham Addresses the Impact of COVID-19 on UNC Athletics

UNC AD Bubba Cunningham sits down with Jones Angell to discusses the challenges that come with the tough decision in halting UNC athletics.

Quierra Luck

When Life Becomes Bigger Than Sports

Sports has always been an escape, but what happens when a global pandemic stops everything?

Quierra Luck

The NCAA Looking to Grant Additional Year for Senior Athletes

The NCAA is looking to help seniors recapture their last year in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Quierra Luck

Tar Heels Overseas: 05' Champion Jawad Williams, 'This is Something Different'

Former Tar Heel and National Champion Jawad Williams discusses his experience overseas and how it's impacting his livelihood.

Quierra Luck

UNC Announces Suspension of Athletics Amid COVID-19 Concerns

UNC joins other collegiate programs and suspends athletic activity.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Finally Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of Season

NCAA announces cancellation of tournament.

Quierra Luck

Update: ACC has Suspended All Athletic Activity

ACC releases statement regarding athletic activity amid growing concerns of COVID-19

Quierra Luck