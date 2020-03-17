ACC Cancels All Athletic Activities For Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Tuesday morning, the ACC officially canceled all athletic spring activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The decision comes unanimously after all 15 participating colleges moved to suspend all athletic events in the wake of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement released by the conference."

Regarding refunds:

Men’s Basketball Tournament

All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament should be directed to the point of purchase. For fans who purchased through ACC schools, contact the respective school ticket office directly. For purchases via secondary ticket market providers, please contact those vendors directly.



Baseball

All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship should be submitted to knights@charlotteknights.com.



Softball

All refund requests for the 2020 ACC Softball Championship, please contact the Louisville ticket office.

The ACC/NCAA are still looking into the possibility of granting another year of eligibility for seniors.

No word yet on how this impacts football spring season.