ACC Releases Statement Committing to Fall Athletics

Looks like there's going to be some football.

As the schools around the ACC prepare for their first game this weekend, the conference sent out a unified statement regarding their decision to play.

The statement reflected listening to players and medical advice about moving forward with the season. College athletes are in full confidence in the decision they made to play and also opt-out; no student will be ostracized for whatever decision they confidently made.

As the season continues, the ACC pledges to continue to monitor all situations and ensure player and staff safety. If any problems arise, they will adjust accordingly and re-evaluate.

Full statement from the ACC:

“The ACC’s principal priority as we approach fall competition is the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes. At each of our member institutions, our athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning to competition and attendant risks. After listening to our student-athletes, and considering the further advice of our Medical Advisory Group, the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports. The majority of our student-athletes have indicated they wish to compete if public health permits, and that they have worked hard to enable themselves to compete safely. Any student-athlete must and will be able to choose not to compete at any time this season without losing scholarship support, and the decision to compete or not compete will not cost the student a season of eligibility.



"The public health situation is dynamic and uneven in the United States and at our member institutions. The ACC will regularly monitor the changing situation and is prepared at any time to adjust schedules and games to reflect changes in that situation. The ACC will also respect the decisions of individual schools as they continually assess the public health situation affecting their students and communities. As it has done all year, the ACC will carefully reevaluate the public health needs as we go along, relying on public health expertise and putting the health and safety of our surrounding communities at the center of our decision-making.”