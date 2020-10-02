SI.com
UNC Football: ACC Championship Game Likely to be Played on December 19

isaacschade

Upon the announcement of the 2020 college football schedule, the ACC also established contingency plans for the conference championship game.

Here’s the portion about the championship game from the ACC’s announcement: 

“The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be contested Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

The game is scheduled to be either December 12 or 19, depending on how logistics play out with other football games throughout the season.

So why on earth are we talking about this now at the beginning of October?

Because all signs are pointing to the fact that the date has already been decided. Multiple ACC schools have been forced to schedule games on or around December 12.

Which ACC Schools Have A Game On Or Around December 12?

1. North Carolina

When North Carolina’s lone non-conference matchup (against Charlotte on September 19) was canceled due to necessary quarantining resulting from contact tracing within the 49er program, Tar Heel Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham got to work looking for another game.

Carolina had two open dates on the schedule – September 26 and November 21. For various reasons, Cunningham was unable to nail down an opponent for September 26. November 21 became the logical date to work at finding an additional opponent, however when the report came out that the Tar Heels would add Western Carolina to their schedule, the date was Friday, December 11. This is the day before the first proposed date for the ACC Championship Game.

2. Virginia

3. Virginia Tech

We group these teams together because the December 12 game in question is a game against each other. On September 17, it was announced that the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game on September 19 would be rescheduled for December 19.

With this information in mind, three of the 15 ACC schools would be unable to participate in an ACC Championship Game were it to take place on December 12. Additionally, all three of these teams currently hold 1-0 conference record and are squarely in contention to be one of the two championship game participants.

Given these changes, it has become apparent that the 2020 ACC Championship Football Game will need to be held on December 19.

Go ahead and mark your calendars.

