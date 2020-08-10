Sources: ACC Intends on Playing 2020-21 Football Season

Today has been a whirlwind for fans, media, players, coaches, and league leaders; an extensive amount of news has been swirling about season cancelations, players unionizing, and countless meetings, but in all of this, what has been accomplished?

According to CBS Sports, ACC officials confirmed that the league has every intention of playing football this season. The comment allegedly comes from a high-ranking source within the league after a conference call with athletic directors.

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official said. "I don't know if there is a drop-dead time period [to decide]. We don't start play until Sept. 12 as a league. [Canceling football in the next couple of days] could happen for some leagues. I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

The ACC announced last week that teams would play a ten in-conference game schedule and one non-conference game. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The non-conference game will take place with the ACC team having home-field advantage; All non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

North Carolina was initially supposed to play non-conference teams such as Auburn, James Madison, Connecticut, and Central Florida. Central Florida and Auburn were canceled once the ACC required non-conference games to be played in the team's home state. Both James Madison and Connecticut have canceled their fall seasons due to the recent global pandemic, COVID-19. Auburn is now playing an all-SEC schedule. Carolina will now face UNC-Charlotte as their non-conference opponent.

One Power 5 conference, The Big Ten, will be allegedly announcing the cancellation of their season tomorrow. The Big Ten comprises 14 universities such as Michigan State, University of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State. Dan Patrick reports Big Ten had internal vote reflecting a 12-2 margin with league members opting out of having a football season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools voting to play this fall; they're looking into joining the Big 12.

The MAC, Mid-American Conference, canceled its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, being the first football bowl subdivision conference. UConn, an independent FBS, has elected to cancel their season as well.

This week is incredibly important. Hopefully, questions will finally have answers for everyone involved, especially the athletes.

