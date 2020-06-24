ACC Football Kickoff 2020 to be Conducted Virtually

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, media will not be allowed to conduct in-person interviews for the annual ACC Football Kickoff. The event takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, draws media from all over the country a centralized place to kickoff the upcoming football season. Coaches and two players from each program are present for interviews throughout the day; displaying the best their team has to offer.

The ACC released a statement regarding their decision to go virtual,

The Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct its annual ACC Football Kickoff virtually July 21-23, 2020. The event will include live coverage available on ACC Network with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes.

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”



Consistent with previous years, the 2020 ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with Commissioner Swofford, all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each institution.



Additional details, including the overall event schedule, will be announced closer to the event start date





ACC Football Kickoff Was Originally Scheduled To Be Held At The Westin In Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit theACC.com.

