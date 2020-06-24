AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Football Kickoff 2020 to be Conducted Virtually

Quierra Luck

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, media will not be allowed to conduct in-person interviews for the annual ACC Football Kickoff. The event takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, draws media from all over the country a centralized place to kickoff the upcoming football season. Coaches and two players from each program are present for interviews throughout the day; displaying the best their team has to offer. 

The ACC released a statement regarding their decision to go virtual,

The Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct its annual ACC Football Kickoff virtually July 21-23, 2020. The event will include live coverage available on ACC Network with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes.

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

Consistent with previous years, the 2020 ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with Commissioner Swofford, all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each institution.

Additional details, including the overall event schedule, will be announced closer to the event start date


ACC Football Kickoff Was Originally Scheduled To Be Held At The Westin In Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information, please visit theACC.com.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has Announced North Carolina in Top 12

As the recruiting trail for the class of 2021 slowly tapers, it looks like prospects of 2022 are slowly making their way into the spotlight heading into their junior season.

Quierra Luck

UNC Women's Basketball Offer Five-Star PG Kamorea Arnold

Courtney Banghart offered rising sophomore and five-star PG Kamorea Arnold

Quierra Luck

Tar Heel Chaplin Seeking Donations For Medical Expenses

A fellow Tar Heel needs your help. Tar Heel Chaplin, Mitch Mason, is seeking help with medical bills and other expenses during a difficult time.

Quierra Luck

New NBA Draft Dates Announced

We finally have confirmed dates for the NBA Draft and its surrounding activities.

isaacschade

Four-Star DT Payton Page to Commit in July

North Carolina target Payton Page announced on his social media that he will be committing in July.

Quierra Luck

No. 1 CB Tony Grimes to Announce Commitment June 30th

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his verbal commitment June 30th.

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed!

Quierra Luck

Father's Day

Father's Day is a great opportunity to honor the fathers and father figures in our lives.

isaacschade

NCAA Bans Championships where Confederate Flag has Prominent Presence

The NCAA Board of Governors to prevent any NCAA Championship events from being played where the confederate flag as a significant presence.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade