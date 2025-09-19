ACC’s Push for Stronger Schedules May Alter UNC’s Plans
In the age of playoff expansion, we are starting to see conferences changing the rules ever so often to do things that create revenue or strengthen their position in the national landscape.
The SEC, famously criticized for playing eight conference games, announced that that number will increase to nine just like their Power 4 compatriots Big 10 and Big 12. The ACC is the only Power 4 conference that plays an eight-game conference schedule, but that could be changing soon.
According to a report from ESPN, the ACC is closing in on a change to its scheduling format that will require all league teams to play at least 10 games against Power 4 competition, though the number of intraconference games played. The conference is still stuck on whether it should play eight or nine conference games, however.
Athletic directors from each member school will meet Monday in Charlotte to consider two scheduling models: a nine-game conference slate with one required Power Four nonconference opponent, or an “8+2” format that offers flexibility for schools with annual nonconference rivals.
"The ACC committing to go to 10 Power 4 games is a big step forward," Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said. "It's indicative of where college football is and leans into emphasizing the importance of strength of schedule and more Power 4 matchups."
The Dilemma of Playing Eight or Nine Games
Despite the big step forward that will significantly increase the strength of schedule of ACC programs – and increase the ACC’s playoff chances – there are worries about the ramifications of a change to a nine-game ACC schedule.
Neff is among several athletic directors who believe a nine-game conference schedule could limit schools from scheduling marquee nonconference games, for reference, Clemson’s Week 1 matchup with LSU this season.
Clemson plays South Carolina annually in their in-state rivalry, and beginning in 2027 will also host a yearly home-and-home series with Notre Dame
A straw poll of 13 of the ACC's 17 athletic directors showed nine supported or were amenable to the nine-game slate, while Clemson and Florida State are among the others with concerns about the impact on nonconference scheduling.
What Does This Mean For North Carolina?
For starters, North Carolina will operate under either an 8+2 or 9+1 format. The Tar Heels have four nonconference games on the slate through 2028. This season, UNC scheduled two Power Four opponents — TCU and a road trip to UCF, both from the Big 12.
In 2026, the Tar Heels will meet TCU in Ireland and host Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. The following year, Carolina opens the season at home against UCF before traveling to Indiana to take on Purdue.
Here are the full non-conference schedules from 2025 to 2028:
2025
- 09/01 - TCU
- 09/06 - at Charlotte
- 09/13 - Richmond
- 09/20 - at UCF
2026
- 08/29 - vs TCU (in Dublin, Ireland)
- 09/12 - ETSU
- 09/19 - at UConn
- 10/03 - Notre Dame
2027
- 09/04 - UCF
- 09/11 - at Purdue
- 09/18 - UConn
- 09/25 - North Alabama
2028
- 09/02 - at South Carolina
- 09/09 - Kennesaw State
- 09/16 - North Carolina A&T
- 09/23 - James Madison
If the ACC sticks with an 8-game schedule, North Carolina's games will stay the same. If the conference moves to a 9-game schedule, then the schedules will change. For example, North Carolina could cancel its home-and-home with UConn in 2026 and 2027.
