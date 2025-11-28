UNC's Gibson Previews Importance of Game Against NC State
It has not been the season that the North Carolina Tar Heels scripted, as the team is entering the season finale with a 4-7 record, having already been eliminated from bowl eligibility. It is the first time in seven years that North Carolina will not be partaking in postseason play, despite hiring Bill Belichick this past offseason.
However, there is plenty at stake for the Tar Heels this upcoming weekend, as North Carolina will be on the road against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The in-state rivalry brings a ton of juice and energy to a matchup consisting of two programs headed in opposite directions.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, starting safety Gavin Gibson shared his input on the rivalry game and what it means for himself and the program.
Gibson's Thoughts
- "You know that the game is going to get chippy," Gibson said. "[North Carolina State] has a whole bunch of good athletes on that team. Going back to my freshman year, whenever we played them, I was at Maryland, that was a great game, and it went down to the final whistle. We know that's how the game is going to go. It's going to be a four-quarter game that we just got going we got to execute throughout all 60 minutes."
Because this game is between two teams in the same state, there are plenty of familiar faces on both teams. Gibson elaborated on that narrative heading into Saturday.
- "The in-state rivalries, a bunch of guys know each other from high school or through other guys," Gibson said. "We just have that familiarity. So, whenever you're going against those guys, you just know it's going to get chippy. You know people that you played against in high school. Just knowing that we got those rivalries that date back a few years, you know it's going to get chippy going into this game."
This rivarly goes all the way back to family, as Gibson has family members who attended both schools. That adds a little more motivation into this heated matchup.
- "I have family members that's graduated from North Carolina. I have family members that graduated from [North Carolina] State," Gibson said. "So even that's going to be a conversation at Thanksgiving and Christmas this year."
"Everything really matters in between the whistles," Gibson continued. "So, after the game, whether we win or lose, we just have to be able to respect the game and whatever actions we put into the game."
