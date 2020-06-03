ACC Commissioner John Swofford Releases Statement on Racism

The current state of affairs has caused coaches, players and administration to release statements of solidarity and unity - ACC Commissioner John Swofford, has now released his.

The events that have recently taken place across out country are tragic and devastating. The hurt and pain felt by so many, including the league's African American student-athletes, coaches and administrators, cannot be quantified. What is clear, the need to come together to create meaningful and impactful change.

The Atlantic Coast Conference remains strongly committed to upholding the values of equality, diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination. Racism and injustice has no place in society.

Although we do not have all the answers, we are dedicated to being part of the solution with compassion and accountability. Together, we will continue to progress toward unity in college athletics and within society. There is no room to tolerate anything less than equal for all.

We stand with our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and colleagues to further unite during this already challenging time to make our world a better place for all.

Stay safe and positive, John Swofford.

Swofford's statement echos North Carolina coaches Roy Williams, Mack Brown, and Courtney Banghart. As administration and coaches responsible for African American student-athletes, reaffirming their disgust with racism and enforcing inclusion and diversity aligns with the right side of history.

