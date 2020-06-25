John Swofford to Retire as ACC Commissioner After 2020-21 Season

After 24 years of service, ACC commissioner John Swofford has announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last. Swofford, who is the longest-tenured commissioner in the 67-year history of the Atlantic Coast Conference, will continue to serve his chair until his successor is needed and to aid in the transition.

Swofford, a North Carolina alum, was the fourth commissioner of the ACC. He expanded the league from nine to fifteen members, beginning with Miami and Virginia Tech in 2004; soon after, in 2005, Boston College followed along with Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and Louisville, recovering for the loss of Maryland to the Big12.

Over his tenure, the ACC has won 92 national championships.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades. My respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history are immeasurable,” said Swofford. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor.

There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics but also our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time, and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

Swofford will continue residing in North Carolina with his wife, Nora, and their family.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!