UNC Commit Drake Maye Wins Observer Male Athlete of the Year

Quierra Luck

Class of 2021 UNC recruit, Drake Maye, was named the 2019-2020 Male Athlete of the Year for the Charlotte Observer.

As a dual athlete, Maye is competitive in both basketball and football.

Coming in at 6'5 and 210 pounds, Maye is just one of the recent stars that have committed to Carolina over the last couple of months. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

During his two years on Varsity, Maye completed 398-of-581 for 6713 yards, 86 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Maye's basketball ability can be seen as natural given that his brother, Luke Maye, was a star forward under Roy Williams. During his two years as a starter, Luke Maye becomes an unexpected star, propelling his career after an unbelievable shot against Kentucky in the Elite Eight during the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Myers Park finished the school year with an 18-9 record, Maye's contribution included an average of 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds.

"I love playing basketball. Basketball was my favorite sport until football got started in high school," Drake Maye said. "Big schools gave me the opportunity to play (football) there. I feel like basketball could've gotten there, but it would've taken longer. The opportunities are too good at football. I started falling in love with playing quarterback, and I want to take it as far as I can."

