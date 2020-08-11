Breaking News: B1G Ten Cancels Fall Football; Postpones to Spring 2021

Could this be the start of the end for college football for the 2020-21 season? The cancelation of B1G Ten football will seemingly be leading domino in other Power 5 schools to react. They become the first Power 5 to cancel their season.

The Big Ten comprises 14 universities such as Michigan State, University of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State. Dan Patrick reports Big Ten had internal vote reflecting a 12-2 margin with league members opting out of having a football season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools voting to play this fall; they're looking into joining the Big 12.

The MAC, Mid-American Conference, canceled its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, being the first football bowl subdivision conference. UConn, an independent FBS, has elected to cancel their season as well.

In a statement released from the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, cited the mental and physical well-being of the athletes have been the center of their decision,

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our college athletes have been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our college athletes to compete this fall.

"We know how significant the college athlete experience can be in shaping the future of talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of college athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so."

This decision comes in the face of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who has taken the lead in joining players all over the country under one hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. The hashtag signifies the unity of players choosing to opt-in for the season while understanding the associated risk. Lawrence's sentiments have been shared all over social media. The unification indicates that players assume the responsibility that comes with playing and recognize the leadership it requires to make sure everyone involved follows along mandated rules to ensure play.

For the B1G Ten, in medical professions' advice, moving forward with a fall season would be highly irresponsible for the lives they look after. Understandably, fans want a season, but doing the right thing and putting lives before dollars is morally the right thing to do.

