All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Denies Report of UVA Quarterback’s Offseason UNC Interest

Belichick shoots down a report from The Athletic.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina will be playing Virginia this weekend in the 130th meeting of “The South’s Oldest Rivalry” and it will be intriguing because the Cavaliers are the first Top 25 team the Tar Heels will play this season.

However, there were a lot of questions surrounding Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris as there was a report by The Athletic thet the signal caller had “extreme” interest in joining the Tar Heels. According to the report, general manager Michael Lombardi decided to pass on the chance to land Morris because he questioned his pro potential and even told staff members that they "just don't understand what it takes to play in the National Football League."

However, the claim has been dismissed by head coach Bill Belichick today when he was asked about the report from The Athletic.

"His agent didn't know anything about it (and) we didn't know anything about it. It sounds like they're just making up stories. I don't know where that came from."

UNC
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Belichick clarified that although UNC had communicated with Morris' agent, there had been no direct contact with Morris himself.

According to The Athletic, Lombardi had his reservations due to the concerns over Morris' size and arm strength, hence why Carolina went to a separate direction.

Chandler Morris Also Responds

CHandler Morri
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Because of the notoriety of the article and given its author, it wasn’t long before Morris was asked about it. Not only did he respond, but he vindicated Belichick’s statement.

According to Mike Barber of Cville Right Now on Twitter/X: “UVA QB Chandler Morris said he never talked to anybody at North Carolina during his portal recruitment and was surprised when this story came out. Said teammate Noah Josey sent it to him during the open date because Morris doesn’t have a Twitter account …”

After a two-week span of nonstop negative news coverage, Belichick should be relieved that this has been refuted by both sides.

Morris landing at Virginia will go down as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, transfer portal hauls of the offseason, and his numbers back it up. Through seven games this season, Morris has thrown for 1,607 yards (229.5 yards per game) with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 33 carries for 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Virginia Cavaliers
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) celebrates with Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) after intercepting a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not only that, Morris has made an impact on the entire program, as Virginia is experiencing one of the biggest turnarounds in college football this season.

After Virginia went 11-23 with three straight losing seasons, Morris’ arrival has made the Cavaliers bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 with a 6-1 record, their best start since 2007, when they opened the season 7-1. The Cavaliers are currently ranked No. 16 in the nation according to the AP Top 25—their first appearance in the AP poll since 2019 and their highest ranking since 2007.

To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!

Also, follow our Facebook page!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football