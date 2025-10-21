Bill Belichick Denies Report of UVA Quarterback’s Offseason UNC Interest
North Carolina will be playing Virginia this weekend in the 130th meeting of “The South’s Oldest Rivalry” and it will be intriguing because the Cavaliers are the first Top 25 team the Tar Heels will play this season.
However, there were a lot of questions surrounding Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris as there was a report by The Athletic thet the signal caller had “extreme” interest in joining the Tar Heels. According to the report, general manager Michael Lombardi decided to pass on the chance to land Morris because he questioned his pro potential and even told staff members that they "just don't understand what it takes to play in the National Football League."
However, the claim has been dismissed by head coach Bill Belichick today when he was asked about the report from The Athletic.
"His agent didn't know anything about it (and) we didn't know anything about it. It sounds like they're just making up stories. I don't know where that came from."
Belichick clarified that although UNC had communicated with Morris' agent, there had been no direct contact with Morris himself.
According to The Athletic, Lombardi had his reservations due to the concerns over Morris' size and arm strength, hence why Carolina went to a separate direction.
Chandler Morris Also Responds
Because of the notoriety of the article and given its author, it wasn’t long before Morris was asked about it. Not only did he respond, but he vindicated Belichick’s statement.
According to Mike Barber of Cville Right Now on Twitter/X: “UVA QB Chandler Morris said he never talked to anybody at North Carolina during his portal recruitment and was surprised when this story came out. Said teammate Noah Josey sent it to him during the open date because Morris doesn’t have a Twitter account …”
After a two-week span of nonstop negative news coverage, Belichick should be relieved that this has been refuted by both sides.
Morris landing at Virginia will go down as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, transfer portal hauls of the offseason, and his numbers back it up. Through seven games this season, Morris has thrown for 1,607 yards (229.5 yards per game) with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 33 carries for 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Not only that, Morris has made an impact on the entire program, as Virginia is experiencing one of the biggest turnarounds in college football this season.
After Virginia went 11-23 with three straight losing seasons, Morris’ arrival has made the Cavaliers bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 with a 6-1 record, their best start since 2007, when they opened the season 7-1. The Cavaliers are currently ranked No. 16 in the nation according to the AP Top 25—their first appearance in the AP poll since 2019 and their highest ranking since 2007.
