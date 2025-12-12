

Thursday marks the first anniversary of Bill Belichick being hired as North Carolina's head coach. It's safe to say the 73-year-old head coach did not live up to expectations in his first year in charge of the Tar Heels' football program.

North Carolina finished with a 4-8 record, 14th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Heading into 2026, Belichick's job could be in jeopardy , with another lackluster and underwhelming season.

General manager Michael Lombardi highlighted how important this offseason is to the future of the program.

Michael Lombardi's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"[The class] is big, it’s robust," Lombardi said. "It wasn’t intended always to be that way, but I think, with what a lot of things have happened during the course of the season, with coaching changes, which opened up a lot of players to become available, it afforded us an opportunity to capitalize on that and build a roster.”



"We didn’t shift our mind, we’re just [like], why should we stop collecting good players? Who wrote a rule that said you should only take 22 seniors? Like, I didn’t see that in the manual when I came here," Lombardi continued. "I think developing your own has always been the best way to build a team, because you’re building a foundation.”

Officially one year into the Belichick era in Chapel Hill, here is a brief recap of the Tar Heels' tumultuous 2025 season.

2025 Season Recap

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Week 1 foreshadowed how despicable and awful North Carolina would be in 2025. The Tar Heels opened up their season against TCU as nearly double-digit underdogs. That spread was justified, as the Horned Frogs dismantled North Carolina 48-14, scoring 21 points in the third quarter alone.

Belichick's defensive pedigree and legacy were instantly thrown out the window and disregarded, as the Tar Heels demonstrated a completely out-of-depth game plan and scheme.

It's also safe to assume that football has passed Belichick by. The 73-year-old coach is stuck in his ways and is unwilling to adjust to modernized practices. North Carolina would win its next two games against subpar opponents before dropping six of the next eight games with multiple losses by at least 25 points.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Again, the Tar Heels beat two opponents not worth mentioning before being physically and schematically outmatched in the final three games of the season. If 2026 is anywhere near the image of 2025, Belichick will be leaving Chapel Hill, and North Carolina will be looking for a new head coach in 2027.

