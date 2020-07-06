On the Board - July 6th Edition

UNC has continued to stay very busy on the recruiting trail. After several big-time commits in June, the Tar Heels look to maintain that momentum. Several top players are still uncommitted. Let’s look at just who is available.

Recent Commits

Tony Grimes

UNC’s highest rated recruit in the 2021 cycle and one of the biggest commits in recent history. Grimes announced his commitment to North Carolina on June 30. This sent waves on social media, as it bumped UNC back up to the number three class in the country.

Grimes is a tremendous athlete and the top cornerback in the country. He is exactly the type of player that can take this Carolina team over the top moving forward. Grimes is also exceptional in the classroom. He and his family are awaiting the decision on Virginia high school sports for this upcoming semester. If the football season is cancelled or postponed, Grimes will finish his final class online and will enroll in August. Grimes already had plans to be in Chapel Hill by January, so this would he is prepared for each circumstance.

For more on Grimes, click here for a story on his potential impact on the program.

Dameon Wilson

One of the top linebackers in North Carolina, Wilson committed to Missouri last month. His recruiting was one that was immensely shifted due to the pandemic, and he was unable to visit many of his top schools. Missouri had made a significant push for Wilson over the last few months, and it was enough to land the four-star prospect.

On the Board

George Wilson

Another top athlete from Virginia Beach, Wilson is set to make his decision Sunday, July 12th. He has only played one year of high school football, choosing to focus on basketball until last season. He had plenty of experience playing beforehand, though. He has quickly ascended to be a four-star prospect and shows a lot of potential. He is a long, athletic player who would play either defensive end or outside linebacker at the collegiate level. On Sunday he will be choosing from a top four of North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and Arizona State.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

One of the best players out of South Carolina, he has been busy over the last couple of months. It seems his recruitment is still very open at the moment. He initially released a top-6 and planned to make a decision in May. However, he announced that he needed more time and hinted that he has shifted who is in his top 6. His first set of finalists was Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, Georgia and North Carolina.

Ingram-Dawkins has become one of the best defensive tackles in the country, adding both height and muscle to his frame over the last year. Adding him to a list of names with Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie would give the Tar Heels one of the best d-line classes in the nation. Not to mention some of the players they got in those positions in 2020.

It would be safe to assume that UNC, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina are still firmly in his top schools. He has also received new offers in the last month, including powerhouse Alabama. Ingram-Dawkins will be a name to watch moving forward.

Payton Page

Page has announced a commitment date of July 28. The four-star defensive tackle will be choosing between the Tar Heels, Clemson, and Tennessee. He is trending towards Clemson at this time, and it would be a big loss for UNC. While they have other DTs on their board, he is one of the top players in North Carolina. Those three programs have also been jockeying for position in the national recruiting rankings with Clemson being number two, UNC at three, and Tennessee at four.

Tyleik Williams

Another one of the best defensive tackles in the country. Williams is a four-star recruit out of Manassas, VA. In June, he listed a top six of UNC, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech. Those are some tough schools that the Tar Heels will have to compete against, especially home-state school Virginia Tech. There is no set date for his commitment.

Bryson Nesbit

The best tight end in NC. Nesbit has become a priority of late for UNC, and it would seem that his recruitment is still very open. Several experts are leaning towards South Carolina for Nesbit, but he has not trimmed his list of late. In May, he released a top 14 which included North Carolina. He was also one of the players that UNC commit Drake Maye mentioned last week in preparation for his Elite 11 appearance. Nesbit is a tall and versatile tight end. His recruitment will most likely ramp up shortly.

Logan Taylor

Little has changed in terms of news regarding Taylor. The four-star tackle is still remaining quiet in his recruitment. However, Taylor is another player that Drake Maye mentioned he was ‘working on’ in his interview. He has yet to make a visit to Chapel Hill, but the interest still seems to be very much there.

Yousef Mugharbil

Recruiting for Mugharbil is still in the early stages. The guard from Murphy, NC is one of the best in the country. He has been in communication with a number of schools, including UNC. It may be some time before a major decision is made.

Isaiah Johnson

This is much more of a long shot. The main factor tying UNC to Johnson is the recent commitment of Tony Grimes. The two cornerbacks have a strong rapport and that could potentially earn Carolina some ground in recruiting. Johnson is a four-star defensive back from West Virginia and would add another powerful piece to Dré Bly’s secondary. At the beginning of June, Johnson released a top eight that did not include the Tar Heels. They might not have a horse in the race, but it could be interesting if Grimes tries to sway Johnson moving forward.