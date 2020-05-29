AllTarHeels
Cheez-it Announces Move to Become Title Sponsor of Bowl Game in Orlando

Quierra Luck

Known as the 'cheesiest bowl game in history" Cheez-it has announced it will become the title sponsor of the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The move to Orlando means Cheez-It will entitle one of just tree games regular featuring top picks from Power 5 conferences. The game will continue to feature top teams in the ACC and the Big 12 Conference in last December each year.

Per their released statement, 

Cheez-It®, the official snack of bowl season, announced it is moving east to become title sponsor of the Cheez-It® Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The move kicks off a multi-year agreement between Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) and Cheez-It, brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can’t get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. “Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we’re excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando.”

The fully integrated partnership includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling, on-site activation at the game and other FCS organization events, as well as a redesigned Cheez-It Bowl logo.

"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We’re excited about the impact that bowl season’s official snack will bring to our community.”

