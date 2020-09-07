SI.com
DB Bryson Richardson Announces Departure From UNC

Quierra Luck

North Carolina sophomore defensive back Bryson Richardson has decided to enter the transfer portal. He announced his decision on his social media. 

"The university of North Carolina has been great ti me over the last three years that I've been here. To leave a great place like Chapel Hill is not east to do. Ive built many greta relationships that'll last until the day I die. As difficult  a decision it was, I had to make a sacrifice that would not only put myself in the best position but my family as well. After talking with my parents and praying on it, I've made the decision to enter into the transfer portal. I want to thank the coaching staff and coach Mack Brown for giving me an opportunity to play at a great institution like UNC. I thank everyone who ever supported me through my journey with the Tar Heels. I trust in the plan God has for me and I give Him thanks for all the blessings in my life. From here, my passion to pursue my dreams is stronger than ever and I won't stop until I achieve greatness. Rich out."

The 6-foot, 195-pound Georgia native was a three-star recruit entering North Carolina in 2018. He was considered the No. 60 safety in the country and the No. 79 player in Georgia by the 247Sports composite. In 2018 Richardson appeared in all 11 games for secondary and special teams recording four tackles, an interception, a pass break up, and a quarterback pressure.

In 2019, Richardson injured his Achilles in a summer workout resulting in surgery and redshirting for the 2019 season.

North Carolina does not lack in defense. Mack Brown has stated the defense is quicker and more responsive than last year,

"We're closer to too deep on defense than we are offense. You can put two defenses out there right now and they don't look that much different. So that's really going to help us."

