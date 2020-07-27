3 North Carolina Football Commits Named to Butkus Award Watchlist

North Carolina commits Power Echols, RaRa Dillworth and Gabe Stephens have been named to the elite watchlist for The Butkus Award.

The Butkus Award, instituted in 1985, is named after actor, commentator and former football player, Dick Butkus; he is known as the gold standard for middle linebackers. The award is to honor athletic achievement and service to the community. The award committee is comprised of professional, college and high school scouts, and sports journalists.

RaRa Dillworth is from Kernersville, NC. The 6'2, 185-pound OLB who is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and ranked no. 13 in North Carolina. During his junior year at Glenn High School, he amassed 198 tackles, five sacks, three blocked punts, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

SI All-American describes Dillworth as,

Elite speed and explosiveness. Clocked 4.49 40-yard dash and reached 35.8 inches in the vertical jump at N.C. State’s summer 2019 camp. Eye-popping burst; accelerates through ball-carriers. Quick feet, stopping and starting with ease and power.

Power Echols is a Charlotte NC native. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound inside linebackers is ranked as a four-star prospect, No.8 in his position and No. 10 in the state. He concluded the 2019 season with 156 tackles, including 22 for a loss and 14 sacks.

Echols' SI All-American breakdown,

Looks like a wideout playing linebacker and explodes on tape. Hips spring into action at the point of contact, and he’s as fluid horizontally as he is vertically. Once he decides where he needs to be, he gets there first and violently.

Finally, Gabe Stephens is from Mount Holly, NC. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is a four-star prospect who is ranked No. 11th in his position and No. 13 in the state. His junior year, Stephens concluded 85 tackles, 11 sacks, and 1 blocked punt.

Stephens' SI All-American breakdown,

Stephens often sets up offensive tackles with a quick inside step and then moves laterally to quickly gain the edge. Times his first step with the snap of the football well. Cuts off running backs before getting outside.

