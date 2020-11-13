SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Cam'ron Kelly on UNC's Freshmen on Defense

Shawn Krest

Cam’ron Kelly is in his second year with the Tar Heels, but with UNC playing young players on defense, he often feels like one of the old hands.

Kelly broke down some of his young teammates’ games.

Freshman pass rusher Kaimon Rucker has been making a statement recently. He has eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit on the season.

“Kaimon is very disciplined, very talented, always in the film room,” Kelly said. “In lifts, he’s very focused, dialed in, as well, just taking every opportunity he gets and making the most of it. Definitely, as a young guy, he has a lot of potential and is showcasing it on Saturdays.”

Then there are the freshmen alongside Kelly in the secondary. Corner Tony Grimes has four tackles in six games, while nickelback Ja’Qurious Conley has 14 tackles in five outings.

“Tony came in as a freshman this year,” Kelly said. “He’s supposed to be a senior in high school. He’s a guy that’s fast, plays physically, too. He’s got the playbook down, now. I see him making progress. Everything’s progressing really well with him. He’s a playmaker. Once he gets comfortable in situations, he’s going to be really good in the future for us.”

“Conley’s very physical,” Kelly added. “Very fast. He knows what he’s doing, knows how to cover, knows how to make plays and make tackles in the open field. He’s a young guy with poise and has a bright side.”

Kelly doesn’t have to be the veteran leader in the secondary, however. He credits Patrice Rene with that role.

“All the adversity he’s faced,” Kelly said. “Me and him can relate on the knee (injury) situation. We call him OG. He’s been here. He was an original Rude Boy. We look up to him, take notes from him. Anything he has to give, we take it. He holds everybody accountable, makes sure we’re dialed in as well. It doesn’t matter if it’s safety, nickel, corners, even linebackers. He’s definitely very vocal, very much a leader on this team.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Rivals, Four Weeks: UNC Ends Tough Stretch With Wake

The Tar Heels will finish a stretch of their four biggest rivals in four weeks this weekend against Wake Forest. UNC has already played NC State, Virginia and Duke. "It's life," Mack Brown said. "We don't have any choice"

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: Time For Us to Grow Up Against Wake

UNC has struggled to follow up big wins with another strong performance. Coming off of a win against Duke, with a tough game against Wake Forest looming, Mack Brown says it's time to grow up

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams Reminds Phil Longo of DK Metcalf

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo has two all-around backs at his disposal in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, whose development reminds Longo of a star player he had at Ole Miss: DK Metcalf

Shawn Krest

Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense

UNC's young players got extended playing time in the second half of the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discusses which up-and-coming players have caught his eye

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on His Friendship, and Trip to Mexico, With Phil Mickelson

When Mack Brown and Phil Mickelson were paired up for a Pro Am in 2003, they were the best in their sports never to win the "Big one." They both agreed to meet in Cabo San Lucas when they got their monkeys off their backs. Brown discusses his relationship, and vacation, with Lefty

Shawn Krest

D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

Coach Roy Williams got signed letters of intent from both UNC commitments in the class of 2021. The Tar Heels will add guard D'Marco Dunn and small forward Dontrez Styles

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Three Tar Heels were named to CBS Sports' list of top 100 players in college basketball. Only two other teams placed more players in the top 100. Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot made the CBS cut

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Ty Murray Takes Medical Hardship

UNC center Ty Murray's college career is over. After meeting with doctors and family, he's decided to take a medical hardship and finish his career as a student assistant. Mack Brown discusses the decision and UNC's plans to replace him on the depth chart and recruiting trail

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

Garrison Brooks was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and the Tar Heels were chosen fourth overall in the league's preseason media poll. Brooks was also named first team All-ACC, the seventh straight year the Heels have had a first teamer

Shawn Krest

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

UNC started a completely different secondary against Duke than it did for the opening game of the season. Cam'ron Kelly discusses how the unit has handled attrition and adversity and stuck together

Shawn Krest